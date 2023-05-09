2023 Playoffs Gamethread #11: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

This is Game 4 of the second round. Our Favorite Team dropped a bag of hammers on Carolina’s goaltenders to win Game 3 by an 8-4 goal. A great win. An important win. But for that win to mean anything, they need to win this game. Should they do so, then they go back to Raleigh on Thursday for a Best of Three. If they do not, then it could all be over on Thursday night.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1-2 in series)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: National TV - ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

The Song of the Night: The Devils need to continue to throw Carolina off their game. Getting three goals within the first 13 minutes did the trick. Thank you, questionable goaltender play of Carolina. How can the Devils try to repeat that? By continuing to go to the net and try to push forward before they can push in their 1-2-2 forecheck. Fittingly, this is “Straight to Your Face” by the legendary Hatebreed from the The Rise of Brutality album.

