New Jersey Devils Prospects AHL Update: Comets Downed by Marlies

COMETS CRASH

Before I get started, I want to thank John Fischer for covering for me last week as I was (and still am) recovering from an emergency appendectomy. Luckily, I caught the appendicitis early and there were no complications. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for the Comets as their season ended with a thud to the first place Marlies.

For those seeking a full review of the series, John covered games 1 and 2 here. Game 3 saw the Comets starting out with a 2-0 deficit entering the second until Aarne Talvitie and his killer stache scored to bring the Comets within one.

Aarne Talvitie says the mustache is what he can really grow the best, so he’s just letting it go.

It is exquisite. pic.twitter.com/ZnfUE8Uv2f — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) May 2, 2023

At 17:52 in the second period, Simon Nemec sniped this goal off a feed from Nolan Stevens to tie the game at 2. Graeme Clarke also assisted on the play.

What's Slovak for "tie game"?



Simon Nemec, unchecked, with a big goal and a bigger celebration? #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/FDhA5eznie — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) May 4, 2023

I cannot answer Ben Birnell from my own personal well of knowledge, but per Google translate “hra na kravatu” is Slovak for “tie game” and “kolaps tretej tretiny” is Slovak for “third period collapse,” which is what the Comets did giving up three unanswered goals in the final frame including an empty-netter to Logan Shaw. On the bright side, Topias Vilen made his AHL debut in the game. He did not play Game 4.

Game 4 saw the Comets get off to a good start leading 1-0 heading into the second period off this goal by Xavier Parent in front on a nice feed from Jeremy Groleau.

"Shut your five hole!" -- Xavier Parent, maybe. pic.twitter.com/XP0FZ1h2zh — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) May 5, 2023

That was the end of Utica’s highlights. The Marlies dominated the second period scoring three times and firing 23 of their 37 shots on Nico Daws in the pivotal frame. The Comets pressed the attack in the third with 12 shots on Erik Kallgren, but could not find the back of the net and lost 4-1.

Dineen following Game 4 loss: I didn’t feel there was enough sense of urgency. Certainly, they understood our situation that you get yourself (here), that there’s going to be nothing left. — Per Ben Birnell on Twitter

By all accounts, Nico Daws played well in the series even earning a second star in the season-ending defeat in Game 4. Unfortunately, Marlies goaltender Erik Kallgren won first star honors along with the series-clinching win.

AROUND THE POOL

Here is the official press release for the signing of former Devils 3rd round pick LHD Daniil Misyul of the KHL. [NHL.Com] Misyul’s name was mentioned back in January by Dan MacKinnon in an interview with Peter Robinson of NHL.com. So, while Misyul may have flown under many fan’s radars in recent years due to the influx of high end defensive prospects (I include myself here), the organization seems to have thought highly of the young defender for quite some time. The scouting report on Misyul touts his speed, physicality and gap control. In many ways, Misyul reminds me of Nikita Okhotiuk only with a bit more speed and a better offensive transition game. Misyul hasn’t produced much offensively in Russia, but it’s hard to gauge the production of young defenders in the KHL as many of them are sheltered. His ELC will begin to run next season, so the Devils will have a better look of what they have in Misyul during training camp. I’d expect him to start in Utica next year, but he could be a guy who gets called up if he adjusts well.

Devils forward prospect Zakhar Bardakov has been playing on the second line in a series of international games for Russia U25 against Belarus and Kazakhastan. Here is Bardakov imposing his will in the netmouth against Belarus for a goal — something the Devils could surely use right about now. Bardakov also picked up an assist in the game.

Chase Stillman and the Peterborough Petes defeated North Bay Battallion 3-2 in Game 7 and will play the London Knights for the OHL championship and a shot at the Memorial Cup.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Now it is time to tell us what you think. Post your comments below.