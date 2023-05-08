Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 2: Another suffocating performance from the Hurricanes in Raleigh, and the Devils offered little in the way of pushback on Friday night. Hurricanes claimed a 6-1 win and took a 2-0 lead in the series. [Devils NHL]

Game 3: The Devils took it to the Hurricanes on Sunday (I will not speak of the atrocities committed on the power play), as Jack Hughes potted two goals and two assists while Luke Hughes tallied two assists in his playoff debut. The Devils claimed a 8-4 win and are down 2-1 in the series. [Devils NHL]

Starting to think this Luke Hughes might be a guy for the Devils:

Talk about a #StanleyCup Playoffs debut… And Luke Hughes did it with his brother by his side.

#NHLStats: https://t.co/CvG0wygdrR pic.twitter.com/lEExhx1FRZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2023

Tooth update:

We have an update on Toothgate. pic.twitter.com/P431nUV1dL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 7, 2023

Congrats to Lindy:

Dave Hakstol (@SeattleKraken), Jim Montgomery (@NHLBruins) and Lindy Ruff (@NJDevils) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Jack Adams Award, presented to the head coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success.” #NHLAwards #NHLStats: https://t.co/lDI1SjUgv1 pic.twitter.com/Gj46R1eMAR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2023

“New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes had a surge in jersey sales this season to join the top five in fourth place as his team made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.” [ESPN]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers make a coaching change:

OFFICIAL: #NYR and head coach Gerard Gallant have mutually agreed to part ways. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 6, 2023

Joel Quenneville will not be a candidate, Post has learned. https://t.co/ArOXz94Zf9 — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 7, 2023

On Leon Draisaitl’s impressive run in the playoffs: “Draisaitl now has 13 goals in the postseason. The NHL record, in 100 years and change, is 19, reached first by Reggie Leach for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1976. Leach needed 16 games to get there. Draisaitl is six away in half the games.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Online anger boiled over when (NHL ref Wes McCauley) was one of the two referees in the first game of the playoffs for the Leafs, a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the game in which Michael Bunting earned a three-game suspension. A league source told the Star that there were threats made against McCauley’s family that night, feeding off the frenzy that McCauley and Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe have a long-standing beef that goes beyond the ice.” [Toronto Star]

The NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday. Where might Connor Bedard end up when all is said and done? [The Athletic ($)]

“Sources told Postmedia Saturday that Canadian music superstar The Weeknd has agreed to be a partner in the bid by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group to purchase the Senators.” [Ottawa Sun]

If the Jets decide to move Connor Hellebuyck in the offseason, where might he end up? A look at a few possible destinations: [Sportsnet]

