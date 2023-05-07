2023 Playoffs Gamethread #10: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

This is Game 3 of the second round. Our Favorite Team got rocked by Carolina in Game 1 and dominated further in Game 2. Today may not technically be a must-win, but it is a must-win if the Devils want to have more of a faint shot at coming back in this series. Especially given how those first two games went.

Oh, Luke Hughes is debuting in the playoffs today. That may be Something.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes (0-2 in series)

The Time: 3:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: National TV - TBS, SN1, TVAS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

The Song of the Day: The Devils need to provide a different and hopefully better answer to Carolina’s gameplan and their team committed to that plan. Games 1 and 2 were bad answers. That was then. “This is Now” as performed by Hatebreed from the classic 2003 album The Rise of Brutality.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules even as the Devils are in the playoffs. Please keep your comments clean (this means no swearing! no! swearing!), legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let’s make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let’s respect each other, there’s no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a game thread, let’s focus on the game. Play nice with each other or you will not play at all. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!