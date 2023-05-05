Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 1: The opening round in the series goes to Carolina. Full credit to the Hurricanes, who played well and came away with a 5-1 win on Wednesday. [Devils NHL]

Latest on Timo, after he missed Game 1:

Lindy Ruff on Meier: "Timo's OK today. He's still day to day with an upper body."



So we'll know more tomorrow. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) May 4, 2023

Daniil Misyul joins the fold:

#NEWS: We have signed defenseman Daniil Misyul to an entry-level contract starting in 23-24.



Check out the full details ⤵️



: https://t.co/FSeplxKpTo pic.twitter.com/aR1eBdkPuM — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 4, 2023

This thread over at r/Devils is a good prompt: Do you have any superstitions during the playoffs? [r/Devils]

​​Hockey Links

Snoop Dog wants the Senators: “My role in Ottawa would be a community activist. Finding new ways to be better. Being active, innovative. And being up close and personal with the whole community. Any time I’m part of something, I become family. I become connected to it.” [The Athletic ($)]

Calder finalists:

Norris finalists:

“Several Calgary Flames players took back trade requests after the club fired Darryl Sutter as head coach earlier this week, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed Thursday on Sportsnet 960.” [theScore]

There’s hating and then there’s HATING: “It is one thing to cheer against the home team when your favorite team is the opponent, but Erv and Dani Di Giusto have taken cheering against the Toronto Maple Leafs to a different level at Scotiabank Arena. The father and daughter are Montreal Canadiens fans who live in Toronto and have Maple Leafs season tickets. But when it comes to what they wear to the game, well, let’s just say, they own the jerseys for 31 of the 32 NHL teams. You can guess which one they don’t own.” [NHL.com]

Well, how about that:

We’re extremely proud to announce a new partnership with @EWScrippsCO that will air all locally broadcast Golden Knights games FOR FREE to residents of Nevada and the team’s TV territory starting in 2023-24!! #ScrippsSports #VegasBorn #UKnightTheRealm https://t.co/pY6skDCWQj — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 4, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.