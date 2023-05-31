Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Looks like Andrew Brunette is headed to Nashville:

Incoming General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has relieved Head Coach John Hynes and Assistant Coach Dan Lambert from their coaching duties, effective immediately.https://t.co/vcfEWYPuv3 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 30, 2023

A look at the impressive season Simon Nemec put together in the AHL: “Dating back to 2010, only 13 defensemen have spent their 18-year-old campaign as full-timers in the AHL. That list includes highly touted players like Hampus Lindholm, Moritz Seider, Rasmus Sandin, Rasmus Ristolainen (lmao), Timothy Liljegren, Oliver Kylington, and David Jiricek, among others. None of them generated more shots (138) or goals (12) than Nemec did this season. In fact, Nemec is the only player who found the back of the net more than eight times.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Golden Knights are through to the Stanley Cup Final:

THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE GOING BACK TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL!!!!!! #VegasBorn | #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/Ihs5g1cHCK — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 30, 2023

The Panthers and Golden Knights will meet in the final. Here’s a couple previews to get you ready for the big one: [NHL.com] [The Athletic ($)]

Can we talk about how terrible the Stanley Cup Final jersey patch looks here? Not great! [The Hockey News]

Caps have a new head coach:

The Washington Capitals have named Spencer Carbery the team’s head coach. #ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 30, 2023

A look around the league at 20 guys who could be prime candidates to be moved in the offseason: [Sportsnet]

“As we’ve said numerous times over the years, imagine how much better the Cup ceremony would be if it was a former player with the winning organization handing over the trophy to the captain. It could be (and as a first option, it should be) someone who has won the Cup previously, but if there wasn’t that type of player available, you could turn to a Hockey Hall of Famer from the winning franchise or an icon from that team to do the honors.” [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.