Devils Links

Game 7: Victory and glory. An utterly dominant showing from the Devils, who were firing on all cylinders on Monday night. The Devils eliminated the Rangers with a 4-0 win and took the series. Bring on the Hurricanes. [Devils NHL]

On to the next. But first, let's Rewind the series clinching win. pic.twitter.com/pIQGCXiagD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 2, 2023

Not Lindy’s first rodeo:

Lindy Ruff has now won a playoff series in four different decades.



The 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) May 2, 2023

Shayna Goldman on the hit Jacob Trouba threw on Timo Meier in Game 7: “Borderline hits shouldn’t be acceptable because a player is able to return to play afterward or is glorified as a part of the playoff hockey environment. The victim’s positioning can’t absolve the player who initiated contact entirely, either. Maybe that was acceptable years ago, but the game has evolved and so do disciplinary systems to match it.” [The Athletic ($)]

Good news on Timo:

No update on Meier from HC Ruff. He said he’s “anticipating good news.”



He noted Meier returned to the bench and said he was OK to play during Game 7.



And added: “He looks like an old fashion hockey player.”#NJDevils — x - Sam Kasan (@samikasan) May 2, 2023

The focus now shifts to the Hurricanes. Series previews here: [The Athletic ($)] [Devils NHL] [NHL.com] [Daily Faceoff]

Nico and Jack are up for awards:

Patrice Bergeron (@NHLBruins), Nico Hischier (@NJDevils) and Mitchell Marner (@MapleLeafs) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/str935SN2v pic.twitter.com/zU9D4SX6fI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Full second round schedule:

Second Round Schedule pic.twitter.com/WCdUr02hXg — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 2, 2023

Corey Masisak tallies up the best individual performances from the opening round of the 2023 playoffs: [The Athletic ($)]

The Athletic is reporting that Snoop Dogg has aligned himself with a bid for the Senators. “He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited. He wants this team.” [The Athletic ($)]

