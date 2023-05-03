 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/3/23: Glory Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/3/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: MAY 01 Eastern Conference First Round - Rangers at Devils
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) celebrates with his teammates after shutting out the New York Rangers during Game 7 of an Eastern Conference First Round playoff game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils on May 1, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
I am still levitating over here. But it’s time to move our focus on to the Hurricanes. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 7: Victory and glory. An utterly dominant showing from the Devils, who were firing on all cylinders on Monday night. The Devils eliminated the Rangers with a 4-0 win and took the series. Bring on the Hurricanes. [Devils NHL]

Not Lindy’s first rodeo:

Shayna Goldman on the hit Jacob Trouba threw on Timo Meier in Game 7: “Borderline hits shouldn’t be acceptable because a player is able to return to play afterward or is glorified as a part of the playoff hockey environment. The victim’s positioning can’t absolve the player who initiated contact entirely, either. Maybe that was acceptable years ago, but the game has evolved and so do disciplinary systems to match it.” [The Athletic ($)]

Good news on Timo:

A pretty dumb incident at Prudential Center on Monday:

The focus now shifts to the Hurricanes. Series previews here: [The Athletic ($)] [Devils NHL] [NHL.com] [Daily Faceoff]

Nico and Jack are up for awards:

​​Hockey Links

Full second round schedule:

Corey Masisak tallies up the best individual performances from the opening round of the 2023 playoffs: [The Athletic ($)]

The Athletic is reporting that Snoop Dogg has aligned himself with a bid for the Senators. “He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited. He wants this team.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

