2023 Playoffs Gamethread #8: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to the second round of the playoffs. Call it the Metropolitan Division Finals. Call it the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. Either way, this is the eighth game of the 2023 New Jersey Devils playoff run. Our Favorite Team is in North Carolina and hoping to get off to a better start to this round than the last one.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (0-0 in series)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: National TV - ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

The Song of the Night: It is time. “Time to Understand,” as written and performed by The First Step from the What We Know album.

