 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 5/29/23: The To-Do List Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/29/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Four
Timo Meier #96 of the New Jersey Devils walks to the locker room after the end of the second period during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 09, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“On paper, there aren’t many holes on this Devils roster. Their core is set up front with Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier. Their blue line may look different, but young talent coming up the pipeline should be able to replace some departures. And to top it off, they seem to have their netminding tandem in Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid. So what could be on the Devils’ offseason to-do list?” [The Hockey Writers]

“CJ Turtoro dove into the ‘struggles’ of the Devils’ stars and examined whether there is cause for concern.” [Infernal Access ($)]

It appears that Arseni Gritsyuk will be staying in the KHL for the foreseeable future:

​​Hockey Links

Clear your schedule:

A look ahead at the offseason:

Congrats to Canada on gold at the Worlds:

And congrats to Latvia, which took down the U.S. to win bronze:

“The Flyers are open to listening to trade offers for goaltender Carter Hart, general manager Danny Brière said Saturday in an interview on 94.1 WIP.” [Philadelphia Inquirer]

It’s time to start mock drafting. Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler predict the first two rounds of this summer’s draft: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...