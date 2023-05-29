Here are your links for today:

“On paper, there aren’t many holes on this Devils roster. Their core is set up front with Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier. Their blue line may look different, but young talent coming up the pipeline should be able to replace some departures. And to top it off, they seem to have their netminding tandem in Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid. So what could be on the Devils’ offseason to-do list?” [The Hockey Writers]

“CJ Turtoro dove into the ‘struggles’ of the Devils’ stars and examined whether there is cause for concern.” [Infernal Access ($)]

It appears that Arseni Gritsyuk will be staying in the KHL for the foreseeable future:

SKA has received the rights to #NJDevils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk and a contract will be signed shortly. #KHL pic.twitter.com/rc4RYzcvq3 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 28, 2023

Clear your schedule:

The Stanley Cup Final schedule is OFFICIALLY set



Game 1 will be June 3 in either Vegas or Dallas. EVERY game on TNT pic.twitter.com/W0NJqfjh3t — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 28, 2023

A look ahead at the offseason:

Here's a quick look at the off-season calendar events for 2023.



The end of June will be extremely busy this year.



June 28- Draft RD 1

June 29 - Draft RD 2-7

June 30 - RFA QO deadline

June 30 - Last day of the first buyout window

July 1 - Free Agencyhttps://t.co/nXfmDT1NDC pic.twitter.com/Ba4HZSqpMA — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 26, 2023

Congrats to Canada on gold at the Worlds:

And congrats to Latvia, which took down the U.S. to win bronze:

“The Flyers are open to listening to trade offers for goaltender Carter Hart, general manager Danny Brière said Saturday in an interview on 94.1 WIP.” [Philadelphia Inquirer]

It’s time to start mock drafting. Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler predict the first two rounds of this summer’s draft: [The Athletic ($)]

