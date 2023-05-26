Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Another possible landing spot for Andrew Brunette:
For those who don't rise as early as @mark_scheig, he reports the #CBJ have spoken with #NJDevils Andrew Brunette for their head coaching position.— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) May 25, 2023
The Devils have a critical bit of business to do with their RFA class this summer. What should Tom Fitzgerald do with each of those guys? [Infernal Access ($)]
A look at what Ondrej Palat brought to the team this year, even during that stretch when he missed time because of an injury: [Devils NHL]
Over at the Worlds: Another goal for Jonas Siegenthaler, but Switzerland dropped a 3-1 contest to Germany and was knocked out of the tournament.
Jonas Siegenthaler ties it for @SwissIceHockey. #SUIGER #IIHFWorlds @njdevils pic.twitter.com/JM5APEtQaL— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 25, 2023
Hockey Links
Congrats to the Panthers, who eliminated the Hurricanes in four games and are off to the Stanley Cup Final:
WHY NOT US pic.twitter.com/zrcJsVyZdY— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 25, 2023
Two-game suspension for Jamie Benn:
Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games for Cross-checking against Vegas’ Mark Stone. https://t.co/YBf8qihuCh— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2023
“The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing the relationship between former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and his agent at the high-profile Wasserman agency for potential violation of the Certified Agent regulations that govern agent activity, an NHLPA spokesperson confirmed to Daily Faceoff.” [Daily Faceoff]
What’s going on with the sale of the Senators? An update: [The Athletic ($)]
An inside look at the fizzle of a run that ended in the Penguins missing the playoffs for the first time in 17 years: [The Athletic ($)]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
