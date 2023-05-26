Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another possible landing spot for Andrew Brunette:

For those who don't rise as early as @mark_scheig, he reports the #CBJ have spoken with #NJDevils Andrew Brunette for their head coaching position. — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) May 25, 2023

The Devils have a critical bit of business to do with their RFA class this summer. What should Tom Fitzgerald do with each of those guys? [Infernal Access ($)]

A look at what Ondrej Palat brought to the team this year, even during that stretch when he missed time because of an injury: [Devils NHL]

Over at the Worlds: Another goal for Jonas Siegenthaler, but Switzerland dropped a 3-1 contest to Germany and was knocked out of the tournament.

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Panthers, who eliminated the Hurricanes in four games and are off to the Stanley Cup Final:

WHY NOT US pic.twitter.com/zrcJsVyZdY — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 25, 2023

Two-game suspension for Jamie Benn:

Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games for Cross-checking against Vegas’ Mark Stone. https://t.co/YBf8qihuCh — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2023

“The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing the relationship between former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and his agent at the high-profile Wasserman agency for potential violation of the Certified Agent regulations that govern agent activity, an NHLPA spokesperson confirmed to Daily Faceoff.” [Daily Faceoff]

What’s going on with the sale of the Senators? An update: [The Athletic ($)]

An inside look at the fizzle of a run that ended in the Penguins missing the playoffs for the first time in 17 years: [The Athletic ($)]

