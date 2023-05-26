 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/26/23: Critical Business Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/26/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates with the puck during Game 4 of an Eastern Conference Second Round playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils on May 9, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another possible landing spot for Andrew Brunette:

The Devils have a critical bit of business to do with their RFA class this summer. What should Tom Fitzgerald do with each of those guys? [Infernal Access ($)]

A look at what Ondrej Palat brought to the team this year, even during that stretch when he missed time because of an injury: [Devils NHL]

Over at the Worlds: Another goal for Jonas Siegenthaler, but Switzerland dropped a 3-1 contest to Germany and was knocked out of the tournament.

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Panthers, who eliminated the Hurricanes in four games and are off to the Stanley Cup Final:

Two-game suspension for Jamie Benn:

“The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing the relationship between former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and his agent at the high-profile Wasserman agency for potential violation of the Certified Agent regulations that govern agent activity, an NHLPA spokesperson confirmed to Daily Faceoff.” [Daily Faceoff]

What’s going on with the sale of the Senators? An update: [The Athletic ($)]

An inside look at the fizzle of a run that ended in the Penguins missing the playoffs for the first time in 17 years: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

