Hockey at the Rock- Episode 6: Salute to a Successful Season

While it ended in disappointment (as it does every year for 31 teams), the 2022-23 season was both a special one in a vacuum for the New Jersey Devils and a special one as the potential arrival point of a future league powerhouse. Either way, they gave the fans a fun season, exceeded all expectations, and provided generally impeccable vibes the entire way through. This was the most fun we’ve had making the podcast and we hope it’s the beginning of another fruitful dynasty in the Garden State.

We’ll be around for continuing coverage of the playoffs and free agency as the Devils look to somehow build on the most successful regular season in franchise history. Thank you all for listening and always and forever, Let’s Go Devils!