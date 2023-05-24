Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Offseason surgery for Dougie:

#NJDevils Dougie Hamilton had successful surgery to repair a wrist injury on his right arm.



His agent confirms he will be ready at the start of the 2023-24 season, that's why he got it as soon as possible. — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) May 23, 2023

Devils will be back in the Stadium Series it appears:

I’m told the NHL is going to host 2 Stadium Series games next season in February 2024 at MetLife Stadium on back-to-back days involving 4 teams: Devils/Flyers and Isles/Rangers — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 23, 2023

The #NJDevils lineup in their last Stadium Series game versus the Rangers on Jan. 26, 2014:



Josefson-Zajac-Jágr

Eliáš-Zubrus-Brunner

Clowe-Henrique-Ryder

Carter-Gionta-Bernier



Greene-Fayne

Gélinas-Volchenkov

Salvador-Židlický



Brodeur

Schneider — Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) May 23, 2023

Pierre LeBrun reports that Dan MacKinnon is out of the running for the Penguins GM job: [TSN]

What might Tom Fitzgerald do with the team’s unrestricted free agents this summer? He has plenty of decisions to make. [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

A pretty terrible look for the Stars captain:

Jamie Benn's assessed a major for cross-checking Mark Stone. After review, the five minute is upheld + a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/1jiRPcBNih — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2023

Flames have a new GM:

CONNY!



Craig Conroy has been named the #Flames General Manager! In addition, Dave Nonis has joined the organization as the Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager while title changes have been made for Chris Snow and Brad Pascall. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2023

AFP Analytics projects free agent contracts for this summer: [Daily Faceoff]

Who might be interested in Connor Hellebuyck if the Jets decide to make him available for a trade? [The Athletic ($)]

What a day April 11 was:

April 11, 2023

Blackhawks 5, Penguins 2



The game that changed hockey



Penguins' loss clinches playoff berth for Panthers.



Blackhawks move back in draft lottery order.



Panthers one win from Stanley Cup Final.



Blackhawks get 1st pick in draft lottery/right to pick Connor Bedard — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 23, 2023

If Penguins didn’t lose to Chicago on April 11th then Florida would have missed the playoffs by 1 point. Boston gets through first round and Dubas still has a job? https://t.co/LgdQphe76g — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) May 23, 2023

