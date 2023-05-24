 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/24/23: Stadium Series Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/24/23

By Nate Pilling
2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series - New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
A general view of game action between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils during the 2014 NHL Stadium Series on January 26, 2014.
Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Offseason surgery for Dougie:

Devils will be back in the Stadium Series it appears:

Pierre LeBrun reports that Dan MacKinnon is out of the running for the Penguins GM job: [TSN]

What might Tom Fitzgerald do with the team’s unrestricted free agents this summer? He has plenty of decisions to make. [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

A pretty terrible look for the Stars captain:

Flames have a new GM:

AFP Analytics projects free agent contracts for this summer: [Daily Faceoff]

Who might be interested in Connor Hellebuyck if the Jets decide to make him available for a trade? [The Athletic ($)]

What a day April 11 was:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

