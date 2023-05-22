 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/22/23: Future Star Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/22/23

By Nate Pilling
Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils on bench against the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the first period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico talks Team Switzerland:

Tom Fitzgerald on Lindy Ruff sticking with Luke Hughes in Game 5 of the Carolina series: “He believes in his young kids; he believes in the step of (playing) him, and (showing) confidence (in him). I think he created a future star for us by playing that one game.” [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Still thinking about this Sasha Barkov goal from Saturday:

As you have likely heard by now, Kyle Dubas will not return as the general manager of the Leafs. On its face, the decision not to bring Dubas back is certainly defensible, but how this played out as described here by Brendan Shanahan is certainly a little curious: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

“The London Police Service has been given access to evidence that was collected during Hockey Canada’s third-party investigation into an alleged group sexual assault of a woman by members of the 2018 world junior hockey team after a gala fundraiser in the Ontario city five years ago.” [The Globe and Mail]

“The NHLPA and NHL will meet this week to open discussions on a variety of issues that include the possibility of increasing the salary cap beyond the prescribed $1 million, Slap Shots has learned.” [New York Post]

Mark Lazerus makes a case for getting rid of the offside rule: “Baseball’s pitch clock is a smashing success. The shot clock helped make basketball one of the most popular sports in the world. The NFL made it virtually impossible to defend a wide receiver, and the game’s never been more exciting or more watched. The game evolves. And this is the obvious next step for hockey.” [The Athletic ($)]

Assessing the offseason ahead for the 12 playoff teams: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

