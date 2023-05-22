Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico talks Team Switzerland:

Beyond the crest, what it means to play at #IIHFWorlds@nicohischier was the first @SwissIceHockey player to be drafted 1st overall, by @NJDevils in 2017.



✍️Beyond the crest: https://t.co/mkgMYGqxZi pic.twitter.com/0oaWy6MRDF — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 21, 2023

Tom Fitzgerald on Lindy Ruff sticking with Luke Hughes in Game 5 of the Carolina series: “He believes in his young kids; he believes in the step of (playing) him, and (showing) confidence (in him). I think he created a future star for us by playing that one game.” [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Still thinking about this Sasha Barkov goal from Saturday:

As you have likely heard by now, Kyle Dubas will not return as the general manager of the Leafs. On its face, the decision not to bring Dubas back is certainly defensible, but how this played out as described here by Brendan Shanahan is certainly a little curious: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

“The London Police Service has been given access to evidence that was collected during Hockey Canada’s third-party investigation into an alleged group sexual assault of a woman by members of the 2018 world junior hockey team after a gala fundraiser in the Ontario city five years ago.” [The Globe and Mail]

Asked if there were any issues with cooperation/participation considering active and ongoing London Police investigation. Daly said NHL received “full cooperation.” — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) May 20, 2023

“The NHLPA and NHL will meet this week to open discussions on a variety of issues that include the possibility of increasing the salary cap beyond the prescribed $1 million, Slap Shots has learned.” [New York Post]

Mark Lazerus makes a case for getting rid of the offside rule: “Baseball’s pitch clock is a smashing success. The shot clock helped make basketball one of the most popular sports in the world. The NFL made it virtually impossible to defend a wide receiver, and the game’s never been more exciting or more watched. The game evolves. And this is the obvious next step for hockey.” [The Athletic ($)]

Assessing the offseason ahead for the 12 playoff teams: [The Athletic ($)]

