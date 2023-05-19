Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Tom Fitzgerald’s full end-of-season media availability:
A few tidbits from Tom:
Tom Fitzgerald confirms that Lindy Ruff will return as #NJDevils coach.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 17, 2023
#NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald: "We don't have a first round pick... that doesn't mean we won't get one."— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 17, 2023
"We paused talks prior to playoffs. There's definitely progression, a framework of a deal to be done long-term if Jesper wants that. Jesper knows exactly what that framework looks like. I know Jesper wants to be a Devil long-term."#NJDevils Tom Fitzgerald on Jesper Bratt— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) May 17, 2023
Tom Fitzgerald says he has reached out to Timo Meier's agent re: having talks about an extension.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 17, 2023
"Timo. Meier knows that I believe this is the right place for Timo. He and his agent and I will talk and go through this and hopefully figure something out long-term."#NJDevils
Here are my 9 biggest takeaways from #NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald's press conference. Includes Fitzgerald's thoughts on:— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 17, 2023
- Jesper/Timo contract talks updates
- Goalies
- Andrew Brunette/front office staffers possibly getting poached
- Plenty morehttps://t.co/FPbYJ6pvDu
“The Devils won a ton of games, the numbers suggest they deserved to win a ton of games, and they’re a year – or perhaps even two – ahead of schedule. The organization is in a spot now that you’d barely dream of this time last year. The situation doesn’t exactly scream for a coaching change.” [Infernal Access ($)]
One possible landing spot for Andrew Brunette:
#NHLDucks coaching search has mostly flown under radar, amazing because I believe GM Pat Verbeek has spoken to roughly 468 potential candidates.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2023
But I can confirm 3 names on the list: Andrew Brunette (#njdevils), Spencer Carbery (#Leafs) & Mike Vellucci (#pens).@DailyFaceoff
As we look ahead at the offseason, who in the forward group do you see leaving and who do you see the front office waving goodbye to? [r/Devils]
Over at the Worlds, a Jonas Siegenthaler goal with a Nico Hischier assist:
Jonas Siegenthaler, welcome to 2023 #IIHFWorlds! 1-0 for @SwissIceHockey. #SUISVK @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Mm3JnIQA4F— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 18, 2023
On Simon Nemec:
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Simon Nemec before he got to #IIHFWorlds. @hockeyslovakia— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 18, 2023
Read full story ⤵️https://t.co/uq57g2bMF7 pic.twitter.com/ZA7fuQkSWp
Hockey Links
Henrik Lundqvist with some interesting goalie analysis here:
.@HLundqvist breaking down Bob's unique style and why he's playing at the top of his game right now ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AonvksrXXh— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 18, 2023
If the Leafs are breaking up their big four guys, it sure seems like that means trading William Nylander and/or Mitch Marner: [Sportsnet]
Dom Luszczyszyn assesses the top 50 unrestricted free agents who will be available this summer: [The Athletic ($)]
“The Arizona Coyotes plan to play the 2023-24 season at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University despite a new arena plan hitting a roadblock.” [ESPN]
Coyotes are, uh, now asking for suggestions:
Pack, we want to hear from you. Where should the Coyotes build our new home?— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 18, 2023
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...