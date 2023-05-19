Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tom Fitzgerald’s full end-of-season media availability:

A few tidbits from Tom:

Tom Fitzgerald confirms that Lindy Ruff will return as #NJDevils coach. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 17, 2023

#NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald: "We don't have a first round pick... that doesn't mean we won't get one." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 17, 2023

"We paused talks prior to playoffs. There's definitely progression, a framework of a deal to be done long-term if Jesper wants that. Jesper knows exactly what that framework looks like. I know Jesper wants to be a Devil long-term."#NJDevils Tom Fitzgerald on Jesper Bratt — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) May 17, 2023

Tom Fitzgerald says he has reached out to Timo Meier's agent re: having talks about an extension.



"Timo. Meier knows that I believe this is the right place for Timo. He and his agent and I will talk and go through this and hopefully figure something out long-term."#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 17, 2023

Here are my 9 biggest takeaways from #NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald's press conference. Includes Fitzgerald's thoughts on:



- Jesper/Timo contract talks updates



- Goalies



- Andrew Brunette/front office staffers possibly getting poached



- Plenty morehttps://t.co/FPbYJ6pvDu — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 17, 2023

“The Devils won a ton of games, the numbers suggest they deserved to win a ton of games, and they’re a year – or perhaps even two – ahead of schedule. The organization is in a spot now that you’d barely dream of this time last year. The situation doesn’t exactly scream for a coaching change.” [Infernal Access ($)]

One possible landing spot for Andrew Brunette:

#NHLDucks coaching search has mostly flown under radar, amazing because I believe GM Pat Verbeek has spoken to roughly 468 potential candidates.



But I can confirm 3 names on the list: Andrew Brunette (#njdevils), Spencer Carbery (#Leafs) & Mike Vellucci (#pens).@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2023

As we look ahead at the offseason, who in the forward group do you see leaving and who do you see the front office waving goodbye to? [r/Devils]

Over at the Worlds, a Jonas Siegenthaler goal with a Nico Hischier assist:

On Simon Nemec:

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Simon Nemec before he got to #IIHFWorlds. @hockeyslovakia



Read full story ⤵️https://t.co/uq57g2bMF7 pic.twitter.com/ZA7fuQkSWp — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 18, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Henrik Lundqvist with some interesting goalie analysis here:

.@HLundqvist breaking down Bob's unique style and why he's playing at the top of his game right now ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AonvksrXXh — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 18, 2023

If the Leafs are breaking up their big four guys, it sure seems like that means trading William Nylander and/or Mitch Marner: [Sportsnet]

Dom Luszczyszyn assesses the top 50 unrestricted free agents who will be available this summer: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Arizona Coyotes plan to play the 2023-24 season at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University despite a new arena plan hitting a roadblock.” [ESPN]

Coyotes are, uh, now asking for suggestions:

Pack, we want to hear from you. Where should the Coyotes build our new home? — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 18, 2023

