Devils in the Details - 5/19/23: Tom Talks Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/19/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils Headshots
General Manager Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils poses for his official headshot for the 2022-2023 season on September 21, 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tom Fitzgerald’s full end-of-season media availability:

A few tidbits from Tom:

“The Devils won a ton of games, the numbers suggest they deserved to win a ton of games, and they’re a year – or perhaps even two – ahead of schedule. The organization is in a spot now that you’d barely dream of this time last year. The situation doesn’t exactly scream for a coaching change.” [Infernal Access ($)]

One possible landing spot for Andrew Brunette:

As we look ahead at the offseason, who in the forward group do you see leaving and who do you see the front office waving goodbye to? [r/Devils]

Over at the Worlds, a Jonas Siegenthaler goal with a Nico Hischier assist:

On Simon Nemec:

​​Hockey Links

Henrik Lundqvist with some interesting goalie analysis here:

If the Leafs are breaking up their big four guys, it sure seems like that means trading William Nylander and/or Mitch Marner: [Sportsnet]

Dom Luszczyszyn assesses the top 50 unrestricted free agents who will be available this summer: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Arizona Coyotes plan to play the 2023-24 season at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University despite a new arena plan hitting a roadblock.” [ESPN]

Coyotes are, uh, now asking for suggestions:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

