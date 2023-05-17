 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 5/17/23: Lindy’s Future Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/17/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Head coach Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes and head coach Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils shake hands after Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy back?

Looks like we’ll get an end-of-the-season session from Tom Fitzgerald too:

Pierre LeBrun reports here on three members of the front office for the Devils getting consideration for the Penguins general manager job: Dan MacKinnon (senior vice president/assistant general manager), Kate Madigan (assistant general manager) and Meghan Duggan (director of player development): [The Athletic ($)]

Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek on the future of Connor Hellebuyck: “If he becomes available, don’t be surprised if Buffalo and New Jersey take big swings. One thing we’ve heard early this offseason is that the Sabres have interest in Hellebuyck, with the belief that a genuine No. 1 goaltender could be the last remaining piece in turning them into contenders.” [The Athletic ($)]

If you can bring yourself to look back at the Carolina series, Corey Sznajder has a breakdown of what happened over the course of five games: [All Three Zones]

Simon Nemec is over at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship: [Devils NHL] [NHL.com]

Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler are too:

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Stars, who eliminated the Kraken with a win in Game 7:

Another brutal night for the Coyotes, whose arena deal in Tempe didn’t gain voter approval on Tuesday:

“The Arizona Coyotes’ bid for a new arena appears to be dead. In the first release of results from Tuesday’s referendum, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe were strongly against three propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for the Coyotes.” [Associated Press]

“Of the six groups rumoured to have interest in the Ottawa Senators, sources told Postmedia that four groups submitted bids, and one of those was as high as $1 billion, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports.” [TSN]

Stock up, stock down on the playoff performances from 15 pending UFAs: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...