Lindy back?

Friedman says the "working goal" is to have Lindy Ruff return as head coach of the #NJDevils. https://t.co/VFNfuq4Hi7 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 15, 2023

Looks like we’ll get an end-of-the-season session from Tom Fitzgerald too:

#NJDevils Tom Fitzgerald will be speaking tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

Stay tuned and we'll have you covered! — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 16, 2023

Pierre LeBrun reports here on three members of the front office for the Devils getting consideration for the Penguins general manager job: Dan MacKinnon (senior vice president/assistant general manager), Kate Madigan (assistant general manager) and Meghan Duggan (director of player development): [The Athletic ($)]

Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek on the future of Connor Hellebuyck: “If he becomes available, don’t be surprised if Buffalo and New Jersey take big swings. One thing we’ve heard early this offseason is that the Sabres have interest in Hellebuyck, with the belief that a genuine No. 1 goaltender could be the last remaining piece in turning them into contenders.” [The Athletic ($)]

If you can bring yourself to look back at the Carolina series, Corey Sznajder has a breakdown of what happened over the course of five games: [All Three Zones]

Simon Nemec is over at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship: [Devils NHL] [NHL.com]

Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler are too:

Nico and Jonas have arrived in Riga with their #NJDevils equipment bags to join their @SwissIceHockey teammates for Worlds. pic.twitter.com/mayzIjT1yy — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 16, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Stars, who eliminated the Kraken with a win in Game 7:

This is the first time in #StanleyCup Playoffs history the final four teams are based in “Sun Belt” states. The closest instance before came in 2020 when 3 of 4 clubs met those criteria (Tampa Bay, Dallas and Vegas). #NHLStats



More details: https://t.co/wAOMZwWA3D pic.twitter.com/UUt9uvR3It — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 16, 2023

Another brutal night for the Coyotes, whose arena deal in Tempe didn’t gain voter approval on Tuesday:

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes."



Full statement here:… — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 17, 2023

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023

“The Arizona Coyotes’ bid for a new arena appears to be dead. In the first release of results from Tuesday’s referendum, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe were strongly against three propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for the Coyotes.” [Associated Press]

“Of the six groups rumoured to have interest in the Ottawa Senators, sources told Postmedia that four groups submitted bids, and one of those was as high as $1 billion, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports.” [TSN]

Stock up, stock down on the playoff performances from 15 pending UFAs: [The Athletic ($)]

