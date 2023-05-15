 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/15/23: Clean-Out Day Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/15/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils finished up the season at Prudential Center on Saturday with their locker clean-out day. The official Devils website has a page with a nice summary of all the media availabilities here: [Devils NHL]

I’ll highlight a few end-of-season tidbits here:

The Hockey Guy breaks down the Devils heading into the offseason:

Elliotte Friedman with a few thoughts here on Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier contract negotiations and more (segments starts at about 21:00): [Sportsnet]

Should the Devils go shopping for a goaltender? Say one who’s currently under contract with the Jets? Larry Brooks spitballs about the idea here: [New York Post]

​​Hockey Links

Hart Trophy finalists:

Congrats to the Golden Knights, who eliminated the Oilers to move on to the Western Conference Final:

Congrats to the Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Maple Leafs to move on to the Eastern Conference Final:

So what’s next for the Leafs after yet another season that ended in playoff disappointment? Are big changes coming? [NHL.com]

Lou news:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

