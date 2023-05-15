Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils finished up the season at Prudential Center on Saturday with their locker clean-out day. The official Devils website has a page with a nice summary of all the media availabilities here: [Devils NHL]

I’ll highlight a few end-of-season tidbits here:

Jonas Siegenthaler took a pay cut last offseason to stay with the #NJDevils. He has a message for Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier:



"Soon, something’s going to happen big here. I believe in it. That’s why I signed... I hope Timo and Bratter believe that too."https://t.co/r0HA2VvQcu — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 14, 2023

The Hockey Guy breaks down the Devils heading into the offseason:

Elliotte Friedman with a few thoughts here on Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier contract negotiations and more (segments starts at about 21:00): [Sportsnet]

Should the Devils go shopping for a goaltender? Say one who’s currently under contract with the Jets? Larry Brooks spitballs about the idea here: [New York Post]

​​Hockey Links

Hart Trophy finalists:

Connor McDavid (@EdmontonOilers), David Pastrnak (@NHLBruins) and Matthew Tkachuk (@FlaPanthers) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” #NHLAwards

#NHLStats: https://t.co/0E2DSaxfqH pic.twitter.com/Vrg3sKvp7g — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2023

Congrats to the Golden Knights, who eliminated the Oilers to move on to the Western Conference Final:

THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS TAKE GAME 6 AND ADVANCE TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL!!!!!!! #VegasBorn | #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/58Meh6F7kd — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 15, 2023

Congrats to the Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Maple Leafs to move on to the Eastern Conference Final:

YOUR FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL pic.twitter.com/QcqpYJ1XOk — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 13, 2023

So what’s next for the Leafs after yet another season that ended in playoff disappointment? Are big changes coming? [NHL.com]

Lou news:

#Isles Insider: All indications are president/GM Lou Lamoriello will be offered a new contract. And Lane Lambert will return as well. https://t.co/VwJ9sYZugT — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) May 13, 2023

