The AAtJ Open Post for the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs & World Championships

I am happy to write this in mid-May as opposed to mid-April, but this is the open post for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The New Jersey Devils were eliminated in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes. As of this writing, Florida has Toronto on the brink; there is no shortage of bad blood between Edmonton and Las Vegas in Game 5 ; and Dallas has put Seattle on the brink last night. The Conference Finals will be decided in a matter of days.

Therefore, this is an open post about the remainder of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is where you can discuss the NHL playoffs. Not the AHL playoffs. That will have its own open post.

This is also the open post for the IIHF World Championships. With the Devils being eliminated last night, it is questionable if any players join up. There is one Utica Comet going to play and you may be interested in how he does. Simon Nemec will join Slovakia as per this Slovak article. The World Championships have already started, so Nemec will join his squad in progress. Here are the groups:

Group A: United States, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, France, Austria, Hungary

Group B: Czechia, Slovakia, Canada, Switzerland, Latvia, Norway, Kazakhstan, Slovenia

Top four teams in each group move onto the medal tournament. First in Group A plays fourth in Group B, second in Group A plays third in Group B, and so forth. All games are single-game elimination.

This year’s tourney is co-hosted by Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia. The tournament started today and will run through May 28. You can follow the WCs in the morning and then NHL playoff action at night. That is a pretty sweet set-up.

The 2023 Draft Impact: The Devils do not own their first round pick; they gave it to San Jose in the Timo Meier trade. That said, the first overall will be 25th overall if Edmonton beats Las Vegas. If Las Vegas wins their series, it will be 26th overall. That is it for impact. By the way, since New Jersey was eliminated in the second round, then the 2024 second round pick in the Meier trade will stay as a second round pick.

