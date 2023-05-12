A delightful season has come to an end. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 5: The season ends in disappointment and sadness, as the Hurricanes claimed a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils on Thursday night to clinch the series. [Devils NHL]

“The whole team bought in. Effort was there.” pic.twitter.com/TTz7F42Znh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 12, 2023

Sounds like Jack was playing through an injury:

Jack Hughes was playing with an upper-body injury. Ruff said postgame that "I didn't think he was even going to play tonight." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) May 12, 2023

A familiar end once again for Erik Haula, who sounds like he wants to stick around:

Erik Haula becomes the 1st player in Stanley Cup playoff history to be eliminated by the same opponent in 3 consecutive postseasons while playing for 3 different teams. — Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) May 12, 2023

"We'll be back, hopefully, I'll be back here to put this jersey on again. I have faith in this team, I'd love to be here and be part of it. I think it's going to be a bright future and I want to be a part of it." - Erik Haula #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 12, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Suspensions out of Oilers-Golden Knights Game 4:

Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended for one playoff game for Slashing against Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.https://t.co/fK1Lswfwz6 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 12, 2023

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been automatically suspended for one game and Coach Jay Woodcroft has been fined $10,000 under rule 46.21, Instigating in Final Five Minutes of Regulation. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2023

Vezina finalists:

Connor Hellebuyck (@NHLJets), Ilya Sorokin (@NYIslanders) and Linus Ullmark (@NHLBruins) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.” #NHLAwards

#NHLStats: https://t.co/C5DhpYm1yV pic.twitter.com/K6skt01w1I — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 11, 2023

Ted Lindsay finalists:

The NHLPA has announced the three finalists for the 2022-23 #TedLindsayAward – awarded to the most outstanding player in the regular season as voted by the players – are @ErikKarlsson65, @cmcdavid97 and @pastrnak96: https://t.co/EEL0DxqlbT pic.twitter.com/G83wiQleAg — NHLPA (@NHLPA) May 10, 2023

“Actor Ryan Reynolds’ bid for the Ottawa Senators is not moving forward, multiple sources close to the process told ESPN.” [ESPN]

The Flyers have made some choices:

OFFICIAL: The Flyers have named Keith Jones to the position of President of Hockey Operations and named Daniel Briere to the position of General Manager. https://t.co/LqajwplUfC — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 11, 2023

Welcome to A New Era of Orange. pic.twitter.com/Oplfwf7u7v — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 11, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.