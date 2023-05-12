 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/12/23: The End Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/12/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
It’s all done.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

A delightful season has come to an end. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 5: The season ends in disappointment and sadness, as the Hurricanes claimed a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils on Thursday night to clinch the series. [Devils NHL]

Sounds like Jack was playing through an injury:

A familiar end once again for Erik Haula, who sounds like he wants to stick around:

​​Hockey Links

Suspensions out of Oilers-Golden Knights Game 4:

Vezina finalists:

Ted Lindsay finalists:

“Actor Ryan Reynolds’ bid for the Ottawa Senators is not moving forward, multiple sources close to the process told ESPN.” [ESPN]

The Flyers have made some choices:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

