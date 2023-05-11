2023 Playoffs Gamethread #12: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

This is Game 5 of the second round. Our Favorite Team returns to Raleigh, North Carolina. They were whacked, waxed, and sent packing in two decisive losses at the PNC Arena last week. Now, they have a chance and a reason to make up for that tonight. If they do not: it is Over. Completely over. Welcome to life on the brink of elimination.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (1-3 in series)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: National TV - TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

The Songs of the Night: More Hatebreed is never a bad thing. From the self-titled album in 2009, this is “In Ashes They Shall Reap.” Fitting given the return to North Carolina.

Given that the Devils are in a win-or-go-home situation, I will repeat my cry from Game 7. If nothing else, Devils, make like Dark Angel and LEAVE SCARS.

