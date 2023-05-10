 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 5/10/23: At the Brink Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/10/23

By Nate Pilling
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Four
Akira Schmid #40 of the New Jersey Devils blocks the net against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 09, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 4: Another dominant performance from the Hurricanes and a particularly brutal stretch in the second period doomed the Devils on Tuesday. The Hurricanes took a 6-1 win to push the Devils to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 series lead. [Devils NHL]

Me too, Lindy.

Jack Hughes is the King Clancy nominee from the Devils:

ICYMI: With Utica’s season done, a bunch of new guys are with the team.

ICYMI: A fine for Tomas Tatar.

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for Gabriel Landeskog:

Connor Bedard, you are a Chicago Blackhawk:

“The Blackhawks told ESPN on Tuesday morning that they have made $5.2 million in ticketing revenue in less than a day after the team won the 2023 NHL draft lottery.” [ESPN]

A look inside the room where the lottery balls determined Bedard’s draft destination: [Daily Faceoff]

King Clancy nominees:

“ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper the previous night.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

