Devils Links

Game 4: Another dominant performance from the Hurricanes and a particularly brutal stretch in the second period doomed the Devils on Tuesday. The Hurricanes took a 6-1 win to push the Devils to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 series lead. [Devils NHL]

Me too, Lindy.

Lindy Ruff: “Tonight’s about as disappointed as I’ve been in a crucial game.” @NJDevils — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 10, 2023

Jack Hughes is the King Clancy nominee from the Devils:

The NHL has announced today that Jack Hughes is our nominee for the 2023 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.https://t.co/8IcAkbg2gR — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 9, 2023

ICYMI: With Utica’s season done, a bunch of new guys are with the team.

#NEWS: We have added the following players to our 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff Roster:



Forwards: Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz, and Tyce Thompson



Defensemen: Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen



Goaltender: Nico Daws pic.twitter.com/7kSaAMV896 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 8, 2023

ICYMI: A fine for Tomas Tatar.

New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking against Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 8, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for Gabriel Landeskog:

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/bM466EpL3G — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 9, 2023

Connor Bedard, you are a Chicago Blackhawk:

The Blackhawks win the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft!



They will have the first opportunity to draft Connor Bedard. pic.twitter.com/FFg0sfTxxf — ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2023

“The Blackhawks told ESPN on Tuesday morning that they have made $5.2 million in ticketing revenue in less than a day after the team won the 2023 NHL draft lottery.” [ESPN]

A look inside the room where the lottery balls determined Bedard’s draft destination: [Daily Faceoff]

King Clancy nominees:

Leaders on and off the ice. #NHLAwards



Here are the nominees for the 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy! pic.twitter.com/uNMrE24idO — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2023

“ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper the previous night.” [Associated Press]

