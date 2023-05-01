Game 7 is here. Just keep breathing! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 6: The Devils had a great start and led 1-0 in the first period, but the Rangers came roaring back and forced a Game 7. New York won 5-2, and the series is all tied up at 3-3. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff: “What a game to be in. Where would you rather be? Playing at home in front of your fans ... Game 7. It’s something that if you’re a little kid growing up, you’re going to sit there and go, ‘Man, I’d love to play in that game.’” [NHL.com]

Candidates for a breakthrough or two?

Timo Meier: 26 shots, 17 HD chances, 2.71 xG, 0 goals.



Nico Hischier: 19 shots, 14 HD chances, 2.69 xG, 0 goals.



Jesper Bratt: 12 shots, 7 HD chances, 1.72 xG, 0 goals.



All three shot at least 12% in the regular season. They're 0-57 in this series; gotta break through in G7. — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) April 30, 2023

Rachel Doerrie: “The Devils are on their way up, the Rangers are in the peak of their contending window, and the Islanders have a brand-new building with the likes of Barzal, Sorokin, Dobson and Horvat to entertain their raucous fan base. Sure, the Islanders didn’t win. But the three rinks in the New York area were among the loudest buildings I’ve heard in the NHL. There is no shortage of stars in this three-way rivalry, no shortage of marketing opportunities or merchandise to be sold, and certainly, no shortage of money in the metropolitan area to make these three teams a key piece of growing the NHL’s bottom line.” [The Hockey News]

​​Hockey Links

Round two schedule is here:

A stunner in Boston: The Bruins, who put together the best regular season record in NHL history, are out in the first round. The Panthers are moving on:

THE COMEBACK CATS



The @FlaPanthers claw back and take #Game7 to advance to the Second Round! #StanleyCup Series Win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/7iHAut9c2O — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2023

The 43-point difference between the Panthers and Bruins represents the largest upset in Stanley Cup Playoffs history for a best-of-7 series — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 1, 2023

Is this it for Patrice Bergeron?

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand embrace as the Bruins leave the ice.



Bergeron salutes the crowd in what could be his final game. pic.twitter.com/AlBvjreLV2 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 1, 2023

Leafs finally make it out of the first round. Tampa Bay’s season is over.

The 19-year drought is over. The Maple Leafs have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Three OT wins on the road in Tampa. Crazy.

Leafs await winner of Florida-Boston. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 30, 2023

THE LEAFS ARE MOVING ON



The @MapleLeafs take the series 4-2! #StanleyCup Series Win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/fyqV8ZUQMu — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2023

And the Kraken take down the defending champs. Avs are done.

HERE COME THE KRAKEN



The @SeattleKraken take #Game7 and are bound for the Second Round! ✌️#StanleyCup Series Win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/eu1V49ijKh — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2023

Hurricanes are through and have eliminated the Islanders:

CANES ADVANCE ️



The @Canes are moving on to the Second Round!#StanleyCup Series Win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/pF74wYRn7s — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2023

The Oilers finish off the Kings:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.