Devils in the Details - 5/1/23: Game 7 Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/1/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new
NHL: APR 29 Eastern Conference First Round - Devils at Rangers
New Jersey Devils Right Wing Timo Meier (96) is pictured prior to Game 6 of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference First Round between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers on April 29, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.
Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 7 is here. Just keep breathing! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 6: The Devils had a great start and led 1-0 in the first period, but the Rangers came roaring back and forced a Game 7. New York won 5-2, and the series is all tied up at 3-3. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff: “What a game to be in. Where would you rather be? Playing at home in front of your fans ... Game 7. It’s something that if you’re a little kid growing up, you’re going to sit there and go, ‘Man, I’d love to play in that game.’” [NHL.com]

Candidates for a breakthrough or two?

Rachel Doerrie: “The Devils are on their way up, the Rangers are in the peak of their contending window, and the Islanders have a brand-new building with the likes of Barzal, Sorokin, Dobson and Horvat to entertain their raucous fan base. Sure, the Islanders didn’t win. But the three rinks in the New York area were among the loudest buildings I’ve heard in the NHL. There is no shortage of stars in this three-way rivalry, no shortage of marketing opportunities or merchandise to be sold, and certainly, no shortage of money in the metropolitan area to make these three teams a key piece of growing the NHL’s bottom line.” [The Hockey News]

​​Hockey Links

Round two schedule is here:

A stunner in Boston: The Bruins, who put together the best regular season record in NHL history, are out in the first round. The Panthers are moving on:

Is this it for Patrice Bergeron?

Leafs finally make it out of the first round. Tampa Bay’s season is over.

And the Kraken take down the defending champs. Avs are done.

Hurricanes are through and have eliminated the Islanders:

The Oilers finish off the Kings:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

