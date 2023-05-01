2023 Playoffs Gamethread #7: New Jersey Devils vs. Our Hated Rivals

This is Game 7. The ultimate win-or-stay-home situation in a playoff series. The Devils need to win by any means necessary. I do not care if it takes 2.5 hours or 17 hours or a wacky bounce off of Nathan Bastian’s bottom. Win by any means, Devils.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. Our Hated Rivals (3-3 in the series)

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: National TV - ESPN, TVAS, SportsNet; Local TV - MSGSN (MSG for the other side should you want that for some inexplicable reason); Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

The Songs of the Night: Once again, a throwback to a song earlier in this series and one I have used before. Pressure is how I feel about tonight. Fittingly, this is “Feel the Pressure” by Drain, whom are your friends.

Of course, this is Game 7. More songs are appropriate; here are two. One local, one not. From the infamous city of Elizabeth (which has spawned a new beatdown band but I can’t use here because of their lyrical content but if you know then you know), this is the classic track from The Renaissance, consistently played on WSOU, and known to many who know them. It’s E-Town Concrete and this is “Mandibles.”

The non-local song? Why it is the message I want to give to the New Jersey Devils organization for this game: Do not apologize and LEAVE SCARS.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules even as the Devils are in the playoffs. Please keep your comments clean (this means no swearing!), legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let’s make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let’s respect each other, there’s no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a game thread, let’s focus on the game. Play nice with each other or you will not play at all. Thank you for reading. Go Devils! Finish it!