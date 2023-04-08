2022-23 Gamethread #80: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Our Favorite Team visits the one place where few have left with any points. An opponent who has stood above everyone else in the NHL this season. The President’s Trophy winner and a team that already beat New Jersey twice earlier this season. Oh, and this is on national television. Whatever you can

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ABC (yes, ABC), ESPN+; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Boston Bruins

The Song of the Night: I am not going to lie to you. Anything the Devils get out of Boston tonight would be a bonus. Icing on the cake, if you will. To that end, here’s “Ojo Rojo” by Fu Manchu from their 1994 album No One Rides for Free that opens with one of my favorite lyrics ever.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!