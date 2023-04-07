It’s a great day today, isn’t it? Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier scored twice, and the Devils dropped an utterly dominant performance on the lowly Blue Jackets on Thursday night. It was simply delightful. Devils won 8-1. [Devils NHL]

50 WINS PREACH IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS AND IN THE STREETS:

Also, while I'm out here spreading the word:



The #NJDevils picked up their 50th win of the season. It's only the second time in franchise history the team has won 50 or more games in a single year.



The record is 51.



The Devils have three more games. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 7, 2023

This kid:

Jack Hughes is one point away from tying Patrik Elias for points in a single season (96) in #NJDevils franchise history.



The Devils have three games left in the season. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 7, 2023

Josh Harris private jet this guy to New Jersey ASAP:

Luke Hughes and Michigan’s season is over.



And by all indications, that's also a curtain-down on Luke’s college career too.



Tom Fitzgerald said back in March that his intention is to have Luke join the Devils when his NCAA season is done.



It’s done. https://t.co/C7lFAyCc9i — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 7, 2023

Nice piece here from Corey Masisak ahead of Thursday’s Michigan-Quinnipiac game on the trio of Luke Hughes, Ethan Edwards and Seamus Casey: [The Athletic ($)]

Tom Fitzgerald on Luke’s place once he arrives: “Our coaches have been working with these players the last seven months. This is the team that got us to where we are. Do I not want to put in a player that can help us achieve our goal? I just don’t know. Charlie McAvoy played because of injuries. It was not the plan, but it turned out awesome. I don’t know what that looks like.” [ESPN]

Nico Hischier: future Selke Trophy winner? [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to Steven Stamkos on 1,000 NHL games:

1,000 games worth of Stammer Time. ⏰



Congratulations on 1,000 NHL games, Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91)!



Colorful Milestones presented by @PPG. pic.twitter.com/wMtcBzmHwp — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2023

Tough news for the Avs:

#Avs Cale Makar and Darren Helm are out tonight again in San Jose, per Jared Bednar. He added they are new injuries (lower body) and not maintenance from previous health issues. He does not have a return timeline for either player. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 6, 2023

Kraken are in the playoffs for the first time:

WE. ARE. IN.



Your Seattle Kraken are going to the #StanleyCup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/pMH8mIDmxJ — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 7, 2023

“The Arizona Coyotes along with their development firm, Bluebird Development, announced a $2.3 billion claim against the city of Phoenix for damages caused by Phoenix’s legal filing on March 27 that acted against the NHL team’s plans to build a hockey arena and entertainment district in Tempe.” [Arizona Sports]

On the future of Jonathan Toews after this season wraps up: “He’ll look within — to see how badly he wants to continue his career, how important hockey still is to him, how willing he is to continue fighting through the fatigue and pain and emotional struggle that come with his dual diagnoses of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. Because if the answer to any of those questions is anything less than 100 percent, then the answer is obvious. Because the NHL is all or nothing. You can’t play in this league half-hearted.” [The Athletic ($)]

