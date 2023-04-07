 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/7/23: Fifty Wins. Fifty. Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/7/23

By Nate Pilling
Columbus Blue Jackets v New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier #96 of the New Jersey Devils is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the 3rd period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on April 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
It’s a great day today, isn’t it? Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier scored twice, and the Devils dropped an utterly dominant performance on the lowly Blue Jackets on Thursday night. It was simply delightful. Devils won 8-1. [Devils NHL]

50 WINS PREACH IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS AND IN THE STREETS:

This kid:

Josh Harris private jet this guy to New Jersey ASAP:

Nice piece here from Corey Masisak ahead of Thursday’s Michigan-Quinnipiac game on the trio of Luke Hughes, Ethan Edwards and Seamus Casey: [The Athletic ($)]

Tom Fitzgerald on Luke’s place once he arrives: “Our coaches have been working with these players the last seven months. This is the team that got us to where we are. Do I not want to put in a player that can help us achieve our goal? I just don’t know. Charlie McAvoy played because of injuries. It was not the plan, but it turned out awesome. I don’t know what that looks like.” [ESPN]

Nico Hischier: future Selke Trophy winner? [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to Steven Stamkos on 1,000 NHL games:

Tough news for the Avs:

Kraken are in the playoffs for the first time:

“The Arizona Coyotes along with their development firm, Bluebird Development, announced a $2.3 billion claim against the city of Phoenix for damages caused by Phoenix’s legal filing on March 27 that acted against the NHL team’s plans to build a hockey arena and entertainment district in Tempe.” [Arizona Sports]

On the future of Jonathan Toews after this season wraps up: “He’ll look within — to see how badly he wants to continue his career, how important hockey still is to him, how willing he is to continue fighting through the fatigue and pain and emotional struggle that come with his dual diagnoses of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. Because if the answer to any of those questions is anything less than 100 percent, then the answer is obvious. Because the NHL is all or nothing. You can’t play in this league half-hearted.” [The Athletic ($)]

