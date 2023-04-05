Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A perfect response to Sunday’s disappointing outing: A hat trick from Dawson Mercer helped to push the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]

Good news: Curtis Lazar is skating.

Curtis Lazar skating on the practice ice. pic.twitter.com/6CpcOwqL7W — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) April 4, 2023

Dom Luszczyszyn on “heavy hockey” in the postseason: “The Devils are a legitimate Cup contender this year based on how talented their roster is. Will they usher in a new era of smart, skilled hockey and prove that a fast and nimble rush-oriented attack can succeed in the playoffs? Or will they be forced to learn the same lessons other small, fast, skilled teams have had to learn in the past?” [The Athletic ($)]

Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan with some words to the Leafs:

“It’s difficult to understand inclusion if you’ve never been excluded”



Pride Night | The Leaf: Blueprint Moment pic.twitter.com/n6XPpo9k2I — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 4, 2023

Tom Fitzgerald: 2022-2023 GM of the Year? [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

So who makes it in?

Updated Eastern Conference Wild Card race:



7. #FlaPanthers - 78 GP, 87 Pts

8. #isles - 78 GP, 87 Pts

---

9. #pens - 78 GP, 86 Pts — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 5, 2023

“Is the NHL’s offensive boom here to stay? And if so, how will it affect how NHL front offices construct their rosters moving forward? The surge has continued for a second season in a row and sure looks like it has some staying power.” [The Athletic ($)]

Welcome to the NHL, Devon Levi:

TAKE A BOW, DEVON LEVI pic.twitter.com/bRUi9KWUIg — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2023

Devon Levi in his first two NHL starts:



- Saved 65/69

- .942 Save Percentage

- 2.00 Goals Against Average

- 3.91 Goals Saved Above Expected



Not too shabby for the rook. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/O1PlbBVCkl — Nathan “Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) April 5, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.