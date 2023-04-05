 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/5/23: The Right Response Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/5/23

By Nate Pilling
Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils
Dawson Mercer #91 of the New Jersey Devils scores a hat trick goal during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center on April 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Penguins 5-1.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A perfect response to Sunday’s disappointing outing: A hat trick from Dawson Mercer helped to push the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]

Good news: Curtis Lazar is skating.

Dom Luszczyszyn on “heavy hockey” in the postseason: “The Devils are a legitimate Cup contender this year based on how talented their roster is. Will they usher in a new era of smart, skilled hockey and prove that a fast and nimble rush-oriented attack can succeed in the playoffs? Or will they be forced to learn the same lessons other small, fast, skilled teams have had to learn in the past?” [The Athletic ($)]

Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan with some words to the Leafs:

Tom Fitzgerald: 2022-2023 GM of the Year? [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

So who makes it in?

“Is the NHL’s offensive boom here to stay? And if so, how will it affect how NHL front offices construct their rosters moving forward? The surge has continued for a second season in a row and sure looks like it has some staying power.” [The Athletic ($)]

Welcome to the NHL, Devon Levi:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

