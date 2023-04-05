Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
A perfect response to Sunday’s disappointing outing: A hat trick from Dawson Mercer helped to push the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]
A first career hat trick for Dawson Mercer!#NHLStats: https://t.co/xyzcxlFYnC pic.twitter.com/Pz7nZx2XTw— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2023
Good news: Curtis Lazar is skating.
Curtis Lazar skating on the practice ice. pic.twitter.com/6CpcOwqL7W— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) April 4, 2023
Dom Luszczyszyn on “heavy hockey” in the postseason: “The Devils are a legitimate Cup contender this year based on how talented their roster is. Will they usher in a new era of smart, skilled hockey and prove that a fast and nimble rush-oriented attack can succeed in the playoffs? Or will they be forced to learn the same lessons other small, fast, skilled teams have had to learn in the past?” [The Athletic ($)]
Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan with some words to the Leafs:
“It’s difficult to understand inclusion if you’ve never been excluded”— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 4, 2023
Pride Night | The Leaf: Blueprint Moment pic.twitter.com/n6XPpo9k2I
Tom Fitzgerald: 2022-2023 GM of the Year? [Daily Faceoff]
Hockey Links
So who makes it in?
Updated Eastern Conference Wild Card race:— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 5, 2023
7. #FlaPanthers - 78 GP, 87 Pts
8. #isles - 78 GP, 87 Pts
---
9. #pens - 78 GP, 86 Pts
“Is the NHL’s offensive boom here to stay? And if so, how will it affect how NHL front offices construct their rosters moving forward? The surge has continued for a second season in a row and sure looks like it has some staying power.” [The Athletic ($)]
Welcome to the NHL, Devon Levi:
TAKE A BOW, DEVON LEVI pic.twitter.com/bRUi9KWUIg— NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2023
Devon Levi in his first two NHL starts:— Nathan “Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) April 5, 2023
- Saved 65/69
- .942 Save Percentage
- 2.00 Goals Against Average
- 3.91 Goals Saved Above Expected
Not too shabby for the rook. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/O1PlbBVCkl
