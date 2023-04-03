Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Saturday, Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Graves, Jesper Boqvist, Erik Haula, Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored goals as the Devils beat the Blackhawks, 6-3. [Devils NHL]

Hats off to Douglas:

Dougie Hamilton hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, joining Erik Karlsson (22) as the second defenseman to reach the plateau this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/B8lYyaIbgN pic.twitter.com/gPOuce8ciV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 2, 2023

And then on Sunday … nothing happened. There was no extremely forgettable game in Winnipeg in which the Devils forgot to step out of the locker room and lost 6-1. Nope. [Devils NHL]

From Saturday: “The Devils are playing well and have been for quite some time. So, what should they be looking to accomplish in their final seven regular season games?” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“Fighting is diminishing in junior hockey. How will changes to the game affect the NHL?” [The Athletic ($)]

Scoring: It’s up!

The NHL is averaging 6.37 total goals per game, which is the highest average since the NHL averaged 6.48 goals per game in 1993-94.

The NHL is pace to have 12 players reach the 100-point mark. A reminder that Jamie Benn won the NHL scoring title with 87 points in 2014-15. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 2, 2023

Congrats to Kris Letang on 1,000 NHL games:

Happy Kris Letang Day to those who celebrate.



Congratulations on 1,000 games played, Kris. pic.twitter.com/UQyY4lFHcP — NHL (@NHL) April 2, 2023

Elliotte Friedman with a few thoughts on Ryan Reynolds and the bidding for the Ottawa Senators: [Sportsnet]

A discussion over at r/hockey: Who is the best defensive pairing in NHL history? [r/hockey]

Um.

On @NHL_On_TNT Darren Pang reported that Matt Duchene said when he took his glove off after getting hit, the tip of his finger was still in the glove. — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 2, 2023

