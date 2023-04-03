 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/3/23: Extremely Forgettable Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/3/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Winnipeg Jets
Blake Wheeler #26 of the Winnipeg Jets takes a second period face-off against Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils at the Canada Life Centre on April 2, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Saturday, Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Graves, Jesper Boqvist, Erik Haula, Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored goals as the Devils beat the Blackhawks, 6-3. [Devils NHL]

Hats off to Douglas:

And then on Sunday … nothing happened. There was no extremely forgettable game in Winnipeg in which the Devils forgot to step out of the locker room and lost 6-1. Nope. [Devils NHL]

From Saturday: “The Devils are playing well and have been for quite some time. So, what should they be looking to accomplish in their final seven regular season games?” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“Fighting is diminishing in junior hockey. How will changes to the game affect the NHL?” [The Athletic ($)]

Scoring: It’s up!

Congrats to Kris Letang on 1,000 NHL games:

Elliotte Friedman with a few thoughts on Ryan Reynolds and the bidding for the Ottawa Senators: [Sportsnet]

A discussion over at r/hockey: Who is the best defensive pairing in NHL history? [r/hockey]

Um.

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

