Devils Links

Game 5: A thoroughly impressive performance on Thursday night. The offense came alive, and Akira Schmid slammed the door shut and claimed his first playoff shutout as the Devils won 4-0. The Devils lead the series 3-2 and need just one more win to eliminate the Rangers and advance out of the first round. [Devils NHL]

Art!

What a win. What a night. Let's Rewind. pic.twitter.com/yoRUVPSJyY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 28, 2023

A look at where the Rangers are coming up (delightfully) short from Mark Lazerus: “There’s plenty of blame to go around, and other than Shesterkin, it’s pretty much a top-to-bottom problem for the Rangers. But you have to start at the top. Big players play big in big games. And the Rangers’ big names are coming up small.” [The Athletic ($)]

Shayna Goldman: “The Devils faced a number of questions heading into the playoffs — and most revolved around their playing style. Would their rush-based game click in a playoff environment? Would the Devils even stick to it, or would they revert to a style that’s historically had more success? And how would their postseason inexperience factor in? Through four games, the Devils are starting to answer them.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Nothing fazes him.” On Akira Schmid’s journey to the top: [NHL.com]

“It’s just his style of play. He always does the little things right.” On what Ondrej Palat brings in the postseason: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Golden Knights have eliminated the Jets and are through to the second round:

VEGAS = THROUGH



The @GoldenKnights are the first team to advance to the Second Round! ☑️ #StanleyCup Series Win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/AxJms9kkAu — NHL (@NHL) April 28, 2023

Will the Leafs … Leaf?

The Maple Leafs inch closer to the record for consecutive loses when attempting to close out a series pic.twitter.com/aiuSBEat0r — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 28, 2023

“Mats Zuccarello? Zach Parise? Brent Burns? Who is the top Old Guy Without a Cup?” Sean McIndoe takes a look at the old guys in the field: [The Athletic ($)]

