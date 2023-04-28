 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/28/23: It’s Art Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/28/23

By Nate Pilling
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - Game Five
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stops Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on April 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils shut out the Rangers 4-0.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 5: A thoroughly impressive performance on Thursday night. The offense came alive, and Akira Schmid slammed the door shut and claimed his first playoff shutout as the Devils won 4-0. The Devils lead the series 3-2 and need just one more win to eliminate the Rangers and advance out of the first round. [Devils NHL]

Art!

A look at where the Rangers are coming up (delightfully) short from Mark Lazerus: “There’s plenty of blame to go around, and other than Shesterkin, it’s pretty much a top-to-bottom problem for the Rangers. But you have to start at the top. Big players play big in big games. And the Rangers’ big names are coming up small.” [The Athletic ($)]

Shayna Goldman: “The Devils faced a number of questions heading into the playoffs — and most revolved around their playing style. Would their rush-based game click in a playoff environment? Would the Devils even stick to it, or would they revert to a style that’s historically had more success? And how would their postseason inexperience factor in? Through four games, the Devils are starting to answer them.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Nothing fazes him.” On Akira Schmid’s journey to the top: [NHL.com]

“It’s just his style of play. He always does the little things right.” On what Ondrej Palat brings in the postseason: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Golden Knights have eliminated the Jets and are through to the second round:

Will the Leafs … Leaf?

“Mats Zuccarello? Zach Parise? Brent Burns? Who is the top Old Guy Without a Cup?” Sean McIndoe takes a look at the old guys in the field: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

