Playoff Game Preview #5: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (52-22-8 in regular season) versus the New York Rangers (47-22-13 in regular season), Series tied 2-2

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN2, TVAS, MSG, MSGSN

The Series Preview

For a more thorough look at the matchup, see John’s series preview.

Injuries

There appears to be no injuries for either team. Damon Severson took a maintenance day yesterday but he should be good to go tonight.

Lineups

The Devils lineup is the same as the start of game 4:

#NJDevils workflow at practice...



Meier – Hischier – Bratt

Palat – Hughes – Haula

Tatar – McLeod – Mercer

Boqvist – Lazar – Bastian

(Wood - Sharangovich)



Bahl – Hamilton

Graves – Marino

Siegenthaler – Hughes / Smith



*Severson not on the ice — x - Sam Kasan (@samikasan) April 26, 2023

Here’s an update on NY’s lines as well:

At Rangers practice, lines are back in order, with Mika Zibanejad between Chris Kreider and Patrick Kane, and Vincent Trocheck between Artemi Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko. Kid Line and fourth line all the same too. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) April 26, 2023

Best of 3

The Devils went down 2-0, losing twice on home ice, and they came back and won games 3 and 4 on the road. It’s now a best of 3 with the Devils having home ice advantage, not that it’s helped anybody much in this series. With two wins in a row to tie the series, the Devils have the momentum. If they get a win tonight they’ll be one more away from their first trip past round 1 since 2012.

Your Thoughts

The road team has won every game this series. Do you think the Devils’ momentum helps them have the first home win of the series, or will OHR bounce back and keep the streak of the away team winning alive? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading.