Hockey at the Rock- Episode 4: Comeback Kids

Just like that, the New Jersey Devils flipped the narrative on this first round matchup as they entered MSG and left with two wins and a tied series. They are back to something that closer resembles their regular season formula which led to all the success this year. Good work, Lindy. New York Rangers fans and media are lamenting the blown lead but we’ve all witnessed just how quickly the mood can change for the worse or better. There’s a lot of series left...

How are we feeling out there? It has already been more promising and exciting than 2018 so hopefully they can bring this road game back to the Rock.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!