Devils Links

Game 4 saw another impressive Akira Schmid performance, a goal and an assist from Jonas Siegenthaler and most importantly a 3-1 win for the Devils. This series is tied at 2-2, and life is good. [Devils NHL]

We're bringing back two wins from across the river.



And we're back to even. pic.twitter.com/Vw2RZuT6bi — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 25, 2023

“He really takes pride in the captaincy, leads by example and does everything the right way. We all have full respect for him and happy he’s our captain.” Celebrating Nico: [NHL.com]

​​Hockey Links

Cale Makar gets a one-game suspension for this hit:

Colorado’s Cale Makar has been suspended for one playoff game for Interference against Seattle’s Jared McCann. https://t.co/FOhsme51Rf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 25, 2023

The Calgary Flames are getting a new arena: [NHL.com]

A look at the impact ten players have had for their new teams since moving ahead of the trade deadline: [The Athletic ($)]

Oilers have a really cool away game presentation here: [r/hockey]

There are bad apples in every fanbase, certainly, but this is particularly bad. Don’t be this person:

#Oilers Evander Kane says young superfan and cancer patient Cecily Rose was harassed and spit on when she attended Game 3 in Los Angeles last week. #yeg pic.twitter.com/YmXUfK7SF2 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 25, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.