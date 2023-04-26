 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/26/23: Series Tied Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/26/23

By Nate Pilling
Jonas Siegenthaler #71 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the New York Rangers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 24, 2023 in New York, New York.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 4 saw another impressive Akira Schmid performance, a goal and an assist from Jonas Siegenthaler and most importantly a 3-1 win for the Devils. This series is tied at 2-2, and life is good. [Devils NHL]

“He really takes pride in the captaincy, leads by example and does everything the right way. We all have full respect for him and happy he’s our captain.” Celebrating Nico: [NHL.com]

​​Hockey Links

Cale Makar gets a one-game suspension for this hit:

The Calgary Flames are getting a new arena: [NHL.com]

A look at the impact ten players have had for their new teams since moving ahead of the trade deadline: [The Athletic ($)]

Oilers have a really cool away game presentation here: [r/hockey]

There are bad apples in every fanbase, certainly, but this is particularly bad. Don’t be this person:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

