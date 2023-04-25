New Jersey Devils AHL Update: Daws shuts the door as Utica advances in epic fashion

COMETS RISE

The Utica Comets swept the Laval Rockets in their best of three series and will advance to face off against the Toronto Marlies starting Thursday night. The Marlies were the top team of the North Division, so this should pose a difficult challenge for the Comets. Up for the post-season challenge thus far has been Nico Daws who surrendered only one goal in 59 shots in the series for a ridiculous .983%.

As expected, Alexander Holtz returned to the lineup and picked up an assist in the 4-0 series opener. Veteran Ryan Schmelzer scored twice in the tilt with Aarne Talvitie and Reilly Walsh picking up the other tallies. [UticaComets.Com]

Simon Nemec was a big factor in game two, setting up both Comets goals. The first came on a pass to Reilly Walsh who tied the game with two seconds left in the third period.

Did this just happen????? pic.twitter.com/BdAXmMupeK — x - Utica Comets (@UticaComets) April 22, 2023

Nemec wasn’t done. The Comets finished off the Rockets in overtime on his pass to Samuel Laberge.

Here is the schedule for those interested courtesy of the Marlies.

Thursday, April 27 Game 1 – Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 29 Game 2 – Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, May 3 Game 3 – Toronto Marlies at Utica Comets 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, May 5 *Game 4 – Toronto Marlies at Utica Comets 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 7 *Game 5 – Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST *If necessary

AROUND THE POOL

As of Saturday afternoon, Topias Vilen (LD) and the Pelicans are down 2-1 in their series with Tappara. [Pribalt]

Chase Stillman (RW) and the Peterborough Petes have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

Simon Nemec is starting to shine and now has a 83% star probability according to modeling. Here is his updated player card compared to David Jiricek from the same draft.

After a slow start, it seems like Nemec has arrived. Here’s player cards comparing Nemec and Jiricek, courtesy of @JLStoller #NJDevils https://t.co/AWsihqyasZ pic.twitter.com/DRjDfqOXBz — Sam (@Samaold1) April 22, 2023

Congratulations to Petr Hauser for leading Sparta Praha U20 to their first Juniors championship in 29 years.

#NJDevils Prospect Alert



Petr Hauser and Sparta Praha U20's won their first junior title in 29 years. Hauser was a KEY part to why they won:



- 10 Goals

- 19 Assists

- 44 PIMs

- +15



Hopefully Hauser will get games with the first team next season in the Extraliga . pic.twitter.com/gl2fImmLBf — Daniel Rebain (@pvtmcbain) April 20, 2023

Nikola Pasic will be playing in the SHL next season.

After his 52 point season down in the second division, Nikola Pasic makes the jump back to the SHL signing with Lulea.



Pasic's draft rights expire this summer, meaning Pasic will no longer be a #NJDevils prospect. Good luck next season in the SHL Nikola. https://t.co/UbzEWwUKuD — Daniel Rebain (@pvtmcbain) April 17, 2023

Looks like Arseni Gritsyuk is having trouble negotiating his next contract with Avangard.

Developing news on #NJDevils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk contract talks #KHL pic.twitter.com/BOE8gxalv2 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) April 18, 2023

FINAL THOUGHTS

