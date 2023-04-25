 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Jersey Devils AHL Update: Daws shuts the door as Utica advances in epic fashion

Last second heroics. Check. Overtime victories. Check. Excellent goaltending. Check. The Comets blow past Laval.

By JamesJTracy
/ new
AHL: JAN 19 Utica Comets at Laval Rocket
Nico Daws was a brick wall the Rockets could not penetrate.
Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COMETS RISE

The Utica Comets swept the Laval Rockets in their best of three series and will advance to face off against the Toronto Marlies starting Thursday night. The Marlies were the top team of the North Division, so this should pose a difficult challenge for the Comets. Up for the post-season challenge thus far has been Nico Daws who surrendered only one goal in 59 shots in the series for a ridiculous .983%.

As expected, Alexander Holtz returned to the lineup and picked up an assist in the 4-0 series opener. Veteran Ryan Schmelzer scored twice in the tilt with Aarne Talvitie and Reilly Walsh picking up the other tallies. [UticaComets.Com]

Simon Nemec was a big factor in game two, setting up both Comets goals. The first came on a pass to Reilly Walsh who tied the game with two seconds left in the third period.

Nemec wasn’t done. The Comets finished off the Rockets in overtime on his pass to Samuel Laberge.

Here is the schedule for those interested courtesy of the Marlies.

Thursday, April 27 Game 1 – Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 29 Game 2 – Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, May 3 Game 3 – Toronto Marlies at Utica Comets 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, May 5 *Game 4 – Toronto Marlies at Utica Comets 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 7 *Game 5 – Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST *If necessary

AROUND THE POOL

  • As of Saturday afternoon, Topias Vilen (LD) and the Pelicans are down 2-1 in their series with Tappara. [Pribalt]
  • Chase Stillman (RW) and the Peterborough Petes have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.
  • Simon Nemec is starting to shine and now has a 83% star probability according to modeling. Here is his updated player card compared to David Jiricek from the same draft.
  • Congratulations to Petr Hauser for leading Sparta Praha U20 to their first Juniors championship in 29 years.
  • Nikola Pasic will be playing in the SHL next season.
  • Looks like Arseni Gritsyuk is having trouble negotiating his next contract with Avangard.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Now it is time to tell us what you think about the Utica Comets or anything Devil-prospect related. Let us know in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...