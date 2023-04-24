Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In Game 3, Akira Schmid backstopped the Devils with an impressive performance in net, the penalty kill started to click and Dougie Hamilton finished off the Rangers in overtime and gave the Devils a 2-1 win on Saturday. Devils are in the series now, and the Rangers have a 2-1 series lead. [Devils NHL]

Winning is fun.



Let's do it again Monday and get this series back to even. pic.twitter.com/fPr5wNW3qC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 23, 2023

How Akira got his first career playoff start:

Lindy Ruff: “It was a decision that we, as an organization, spent a lot of time talking about [Friday]. Brodeur and [GM Tom Fitzgerald] and our goalie coach (Dave Rogalski) and everybody else. So we decided to go with him and he played a heck of a game for us." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) April 23, 2023

Mark Lazerus: “By his statistical standards, Hughes had a pretty typical night. But it was unquestionably the biggest game of his career, and the biggest goal of his career, because it was his first playoff win. Undoubtedly the first of many.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for the Jets:

Rick Bowness announces that Josh Morrissey is done for the series.#StanleyCupPlayoffs — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 23, 2023

Avs are now without Valeri Nichushkin:

Valeri Nichushkin was taken to the airport and is no longer in Seattle, per the Avalanche.



It is not disciplinary or injury-related. All they could tell us at this time was "it's for personal reasons." — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) April 23, 2023

"I have no idea" if it's a long-term situation, Bednar said. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 23, 2023

Now that’s a stat:

TBL/TOR having a normal one with Stamkos and Matthews fighting pic.twitter.com/HMABRff3Jn — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 23, 2023

Steven Stamkos & Auston Matthews



First fight in NHL history between players who have had a 60-goal season — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 23, 2023

Sean McIndoe on the NHL’s replay system after the ending to Friday night’s Game 3 between the Kings and Oilers: “Friday won’t be the last time we have this argument, and if it happens later in this series with the roles reversed then everyone will switch sides. We’ll keep stopping the games, we’ll keep killing the excitement of the biggest moments, and we’ll keep making fans even angrier than they already would be. All of this apparently makes sense to someone, somewhere. We have to get it right, after all, even if it always ends up feeling wrong.” [The Athletic ($)]

Interesting story from last month that popped into my timeline on Sunday about Linus Ullmark’s goaltending technique: [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.