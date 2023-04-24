 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/24/23: Douglas Delivers Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/24/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: APR 22 Eastern Conference First Round - Devils at Rangers
New Jersey Devils Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) is pictured prior to Game 3 of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference First Round between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers on April 22, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.
Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In Game 3, Akira Schmid backstopped the Devils with an impressive performance in net, the penalty kill started to click and Dougie Hamilton finished off the Rangers in overtime and gave the Devils a 2-1 win on Saturday. Devils are in the series now, and the Rangers have a 2-1 series lead. [Devils NHL]

How Akira got his first career playoff start:

Mark Lazerus: “By his statistical standards, Hughes had a pretty typical night. But it was unquestionably the biggest game of his career, and the biggest goal of his career, because it was his first playoff win. Undoubtedly the first of many.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for the Jets:

Avs are now without Valeri Nichushkin:

Now that’s a stat:

Sean McIndoe on the NHL’s replay system after the ending to Friday night’s Game 3 between the Kings and Oilers: “Friday won’t be the last time we have this argument, and if it happens later in this series with the roles reversed then everyone will switch sides. We’ll keep stopping the games, we’ll keep killing the excitement of the biggest moments, and we’ll keep making fans even angrier than they already would be. All of this apparently makes sense to someone, somewhere. We have to get it right, after all, even if it always ends up feeling wrong.” [The Athletic ($)]

Interesting story from last month that popped into my timeline on Sunday about Linus Ullmark’s goaltending technique: [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

