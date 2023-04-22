Hockey at the Rock- Episode 3: Overwhelmed

The New Jersey Devils look completely outmatched through two games of their matchups against their cross-river rivals and will have to significantly improve their performance if they hope to return to the Rock for a potential Game 5 and beyond. So far, there has been no indication that they’re even capable of winning so hopefully they figured something out in the few days in between eerily similar 5-1 home losses.

Plenty of teams have come back from 2-0 down so we’re looking forward to this team that has been resilient all year attempting to do the same. As always, Let’s Go Devils! It all starts with one win.