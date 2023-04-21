Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

This is not fun. Game 2 was another extremely disappointing outing for the Devils, who scored the game’s first goal and then couldn’t get much else going the rest of the way. Chris Kreider scored two more on the power play, and the Rangers claimed their second 5-1 win of the series. [Devils NHL] [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

"We started the season 0-2 and then went on a run. There's a lot of hockey left." pic.twitter.com/xi88A9Eec2 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 21, 2023

“The Athletic interviewed 19 of Ruff’s former teammates, coaches, players and assistants to share their favorite stories that illustrate what has made him a legend at the rink or with a needle and thread for 44 years.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

With the postseason in full swing, behind the Leafs, which teams are under the greatest amount of pressure? Sean McIndoe takes a look: [The Athletic ($)]

Tough news for the Hurricanes:

Hits just keep on coming for #Canes forwards. Pacioretty, Svechnikov, now Teravainen.



Rod Brind’Amour announced Teuvo Teravainen fractured his hand and requires surgery. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 20, 2023

Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and will miss some time it appears:

Joe Pavelski, in concussion protocol, is not with the Stars for Game 3 of West 1st Round series against the Wild https://t.co/aPH41RFOU8 via @NHLdotcom — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 20, 2023

League suspends Michael Bunting for three games:

Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended for 3 playoff games for an Illegal Check to the Head and Interference against Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak. https://t.co/cEqbrMfeIt — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 19, 2023

“After deflecting the question for the last number of years, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman again disputed on Wednesday the link medical doctors have made between playing hockey and developing the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).” [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.