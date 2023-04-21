 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/21/23: This Isn’t Fun Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/21/23

By Nate Pilling
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - Game Two
Vitek Vanecek #41 of the New Jersey Devils retrieves the puck from the net following a second period goal by Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during Game Two in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Prudential Center on April 20, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Rangers defeated the Devils 5-1.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

This is not fun. Game 2 was another extremely disappointing outing for the Devils, who scored the game’s first goal and then couldn’t get much else going the rest of the way. Chris Kreider scored two more on the power play, and the Rangers claimed their second 5-1 win of the series. [Devils NHL] [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

“The Athletic interviewed 19 of Ruff’s former teammates, coaches, players and assistants to share their favorite stories that illustrate what has made him a legend at the rink or with a needle and thread for 44 years.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

With the postseason in full swing, behind the Leafs, which teams are under the greatest amount of pressure? Sean McIndoe takes a look: [The Athletic ($)]

Tough news for the Hurricanes:

Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and will miss some time it appears:

League suspends Michael Bunting for three games:

“After deflecting the question for the last number of years, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman again disputed on Wednesday the link medical doctors have made between playing hockey and developing the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).” [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

