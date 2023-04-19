 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/19/23: Tough to be at Home Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/19/23

By Nate Pilling
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - Game One
The New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers battle during Game One in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Prudential Center on April 18, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Rangers defeated the Devils 5-1.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Game 1 was a thoroughly disappointing affair for the Devils, who had a putrid power play, did little to challenge Igor Shesterkin and were saved from being shut out only by a brilliant penalty shot goal from Jack Hughes. Rangers claimed a 5-1 win on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Nerves, jitters, whatever it is, hopefully it’s out of the system.

Mark Lazerus: “Newborn fawns look more composed than these guys did in the first period. By the time the Devils settled down — and even took control of the game for significant stretches — it was too late. The Rangers sat back and blocked seemingly every puck the Devils could throw at them, content to basically execute a 40-minute penalty kill.” [The Athletic ($)]

Great piece from Dawson Mercer in The Players’ Tribune here ahead of the playoffs: “I know what we have here. You know what we have here. This feels like the start of something special.” [The Players’ Tribune]

​​Hockey Links

It’s tough to be at home:

Moment in Wild-Stars Game 1:

Scary moment in Tuesday’s Jets-Golden Knights game:

Gotta say, it’s extremely lame (and not at all surprising) that this logo space has been turned into advertising space:

“(Ryan) Reynolds’ plan with the Senators includes a Welcome to Wrexham-style reality series giving people a glimpse of what makes the organization tick, in conjunction with his Los Angeles-production company Maximum Effort.” [Ottawa Sun]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

