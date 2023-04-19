Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Game 1 was a thoroughly disappointing affair for the Devils, who had a putrid power play, did little to challenge Igor Shesterkin and were saved from being shut out only by a brilliant penalty shot goal from Jack Hughes. Rangers claimed a 5-1 win on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]
Nerves, jitters, whatever it is, hopefully it’s out of the system.
All of Nico Hischier, Erik Haula, Ryan Graves and Lindy Ruff said “nerves/jitters” factored into tonight’s game.— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) April 19, 2023
We’ll see how the #NJDevils respond on Thursday.
Mark Lazerus: “Newborn fawns look more composed than these guys did in the first period. By the time the Devils settled down — and even took control of the game for significant stretches — it was too late. The Rangers sat back and blocked seemingly every puck the Devils could throw at them, content to basically execute a 40-minute penalty kill.” [The Athletic ($)]
Great piece from Dawson Mercer in The Players’ Tribune here ahead of the playoffs: “I know what we have here. You know what we have here. This feels like the start of something special.” [The Players’ Tribune]
Hockey Links
It’s tough to be at home:
6 road teams win their opening game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2003 when 7 visitors were victorious— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 19, 2023
Moment in Wild-Stars Game 1:
Matt Dumba lays a late hit on Joe Pavelski and receives a 2-minute minor penalty for roughing. pic.twitter.com/a6XTWf4Hup— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2023
News: @NHLPlayerSafety will NOT have a hearing for @mnwild defenseman Matt Dumba after his hit took @DallasStars center Joe Pavelski out of Game 1 last night.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 18, 2023
Source tells me it was considered "close to being late, but within allowable window." Dumba was given a roughing minor. pic.twitter.com/UGErHc9cRk
Scary moment in Tuesday’s Jets-Golden Knights game:
Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/MwXUMFMIbX— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2023
A closer look at Morgan Barron's face after receiving 75+ stitches. pic.twitter.com/2tqSiRQZV3— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 19, 2023
Gotta say, it’s extremely lame (and not at all surprising) that this logo space has been turned into advertising space:
Bring back the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo on the ice! pic.twitter.com/TduhWwTmnG— Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) April 18, 2023
“(Ryan) Reynolds’ plan with the Senators includes a Welcome to Wrexham-style reality series giving people a glimpse of what makes the organization tick, in conjunction with his Los Angeles-production company Maximum Effort.” [Ottawa Sun]
