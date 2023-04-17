Hockey at the Rock- Episode 2: A Familiar Foe

The first round matchup against the New York Rangers is officially locked in and we’re one sleep away from seeing if the New Jersey Devils can maintain their dominance over them this season. However, the playoffs are a different animal so we recapped the pathway to this point before taking a look at this whale of a series to open the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Expect drama, bitterness, and plenty of pace between these two teams.

We’re so excited to even be here and it feels great to record meaningful episodes this time of year. Thank you for listening and as we hold our collective breath...Let’s Go Devils!