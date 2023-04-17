Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the words of our goaltender: It’s time to playoffs!

Devils-Rangers schedule:

Now you have no excuse to miss a game.



Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/qjBaYYkjEE — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 16, 2023

Devils-Rangers series previews abound: [The Athletic ($)] [NHL.com] [Daily Faceoff] [Sportsnet]

The Hockey Guy previews Devils-Rangers:

Marty Brodeur on Vitek: “The way he practices, plays, his work ethic, attitude, it’s been really refreshing for everybody around here.” [NHL.com]

Some analysis on Luke Hughes in his first two NHL games: “When Luke goes back into his end to grab the puck for a breakout, he looks like an NHL vet, as he is able to get possession, often outdueling a forechecker, and either make a crisp pass on the tape or skate to create space for an easy exit.” [Sam’s Story]

If you bump into Quinn at Prudential Center, make him feel very welcome!

Quinn Hughes says he’s heading out east to go watch the Devils and support his brothers. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) April 15, 2023

Tyler Brennan gets an entry-level contract:

#NEWS: We have signed Tyler Brennan to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2023-24 season.



: https://t.co/a3mnvzVKDy pic.twitter.com/pFRHH67II4 — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 16, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Playoff schedules are out:

ESPN previews the playoff field and looks at all 16 teams: [ESPN]

Coaching news:

The Columbus Blue Jackets relieve Brad Larsen of his duties as head coach. Club also announces it will not renew the contract of goaltending coach Manny Legace.https://t.co/57WU5QOzbM — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 15, 2023

Laviolette’s contract was expiring June 30. This is as much about the veteran coach wanting to hit the free-agent market and bet on himself as it is the team also wanting a new voice behind the bench. https://t.co/WUQvYPUnxk — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 14, 2023

NEWS: The Ducks will not renew the contract of head coach Dallas Eakins.https://t.co/ZeH8MB0DTu — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 14, 2023

Hmmm…

**Keep an eye ️ on**

Tomorrow’s news for an announcement regarding a forthcoming Arena development project in Georgia large enough to house Hockey Team. If you build it, will they come ? @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/Oeue1SExg6 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 16, 2023

Tanner Pearson on how his hand injury was handled by the Canucks: “I’m not going to share my personal opinions. Look, I’m just trying to get my hand back. I’m just trying to go home and be a dad and be with my kids and be able to play.” [Yahoo Sports]

The Canadian government is restoring Hockey Canada’s funding. [CBC]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.