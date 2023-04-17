 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/17/23: It’s Time to Playoffs Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/17/23

By Nate Pilling
Vitek Vanecek #41 of the New Jersey Devils defends his net in the second period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 6, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the words of our goaltender: It’s time to playoffs!

Devils-Rangers schedule:

Devils-Rangers series previews abound: [The Athletic ($)] [NHL.com] [Daily Faceoff] [Sportsnet]

The Hockey Guy previews Devils-Rangers:

Marty Brodeur on Vitek: “The way he practices, plays, his work ethic, attitude, it’s been really refreshing for everybody around here.” [NHL.com]

Some analysis on Luke Hughes in his first two NHL games: “When Luke goes back into his end to grab the puck for a breakout, he looks like an NHL vet, as he is able to get possession, often outdueling a forechecker, and either make a crisp pass on the tape or skate to create space for an easy exit.” [Sam’s Story]

If you bump into Quinn at Prudential Center, make him feel very welcome!

Tyler Brennan gets an entry-level contract:

​​Hockey Links

Playoff schedules are out:

ESPN previews the playoff field and looks at all 16 teams: [ESPN]

Coaching news:

Hmmm…

Tanner Pearson on how his hand injury was handled by the Canucks: “I’m not going to share my personal opinions. Look, I’m just trying to get my hand back. I’m just trying to go home and be a dad and be with my kids and be able to play.” [Yahoo Sports]

The Canadian government is restoring Hockey Canada’s funding. [CBC]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

