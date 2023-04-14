A delightful, historic regular season has come to an end. And now things really start happening. Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
A storybook ending to the regular season on Thursday night: The Devils came roaring back from a 4-1 deficit and claimed a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals off the stick of Luke Hughes, who tallied his first NHL goal. [Devils NHL]
It’s been a pretty great regular season:
To recap '22-23 #NJDevils
52 wins: franchise record
112 points: franchise record
49-point improvement: NHL record
26 comebacks: most NHL
9 multi-goal comebacks: most NHL
Hughes 99 points: franchise record
Hamilton 22 goals: ties franchise record Dmen
Think we're caught up now
Devils come up just short of winning the division and will play the Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Start your breathing exercises now, friends.
This will be fun.
A First Round matchup between the @NYRangers and the @NJDevils is officially on the docket!
Who do you have advancing to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs?
Presented by @FDSportsbook
Appears Josh Harris is going to be an NFL owner:
Josh Harris and Dan Snyder are hoping to execute a contract in the coming days— Sportico (@Sportico) April 13, 2023
If a deal is reached, it will be the highest price ever paid for a sports team, eclipsing the $4.6B that Rob Walton paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year.https://t.co/yLBT01Axnt
Hockey Links
Playoff matchups are set in the East:
The East playoff matchups are officially set:
Bruins vs Panthers
Leafs vs Lightning
Hurricanes vs Islanders
Devils vs Rangers
The future is now:
So the NHL's three longest active playoff streaks all end this season:— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2023
Penguins 16 seasons
Capitals 8 seasons
Predators 8 seasons
Tough news for the Avs:
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to a knee injury, the organization announced this afternoon. The 30-year-old forward has missed the entire 2022-23 regular season.
Jonathan Toews has played his last game for the Blackhawks:
Tonight will be Jonathan Toews' last game as a Blackhawk
And congrats to Craig Anderson as he heads to retirement:
One last win in a storied career.

Congrats, Craig Anderson!
Congrats, Craig Anderson! pic.twitter.com/REsTeMpBxd
“NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday voiced his support for the upcoming public vote on the proposed Tempe Sports and Entertainment District that would keep the Arizona Coyotes in the East Valley city.” [NHL.com]
“Sources said there were strong indications Fenway Sports Group was beginning to put the wheels in motion for a complete change in Penguins leadership, which is likely to also include president of hockey operations Brian Burke.” [Daily Faceoff]
