Devils in the Details - 4/14/23: Start Your Breathing Exercises Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/14/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals
Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime with teammates against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on April 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A delightful, historic regular season has come to an end. And now things really start happening. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A storybook ending to the regular season on Thursday night: The Devils came roaring back from a 4-1 deficit and claimed a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals off the stick of Luke Hughes, who tallied his first NHL goal. [Devils NHL]

It’s been a pretty great regular season:

Devils come up just short of winning the division and will play the Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Start your breathing exercises now, friends.

Appears Josh Harris is going to be an NFL owner:

​​Hockey Links

Playoff matchups are set in the East:

The future is now:

Tough news for the Avs:

Jonathan Toews has played his last game for the Blackhawks:

And congrats to Craig Anderson as he heads to retirement:

“NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday voiced his support for the upcoming public vote on the proposed Tempe Sports and Entertainment District that would keep the Arizona Coyotes in the East Valley city.” [NHL.com]

“Sources said there were strong indications Fenway Sports Group was beginning to put the wheels in motion for a complete change in Penguins leadership, which is likely to also include president of hockey operations Brian Burke.” [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

