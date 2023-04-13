2022-23 Gamethread #82: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

Our Favorite Team will end their regular season - and move on to the playoff after tonight. The opponent? They are done after this game anyway. Are there stakes? Yes, as per Gerard. Our Favorite Team wins and help from Florida could give them first place in the Metropolitan Division and a first round matchup with Florida. Should Carolina win and/or Our Favorite Team does not win, then they will face Our Hated Rivals in the first round.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSWA; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Washington Capitals

The Song of the Night: Sucks that the IIHF banned Russia for another year, so Mr. Ovechkin cannot go to the 2023 World Championships since the Caps are done after this regardless of what happens tonight. “It’s Over” for him. Not so for the Devils. At least he got a lot of goals this season; it’s not like he’s going to win any championships in North America again.

