Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tomas Tatar tallied two goals and an assist, Luke Hughes made his Devils debut and the Devils clinched home ice in the opening round of the playoffs in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

An incredible, incredible season:

Devils pick up their 51st win of the season to tie a franchise record (2008-09).



New Jersey also ties Pittsburgh and Colorado for the biggest point improvement from one season to the next with a 47-point improvement. #NJDevils — x - Sam Kasan (@samikasan) April 12, 2023

Jack Hughes sets the record:

He’s done it! Jack Hughes sets the new #NJDevils record in points for a single season! He’s got his 97th!



Patrik Elias’ franchise record of 96 points lasted exactly 22 years and five days.



Elias set the record on April 6, 2001. Jack Hughes was born 26 days later. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 12, 2023

First place in the Metropolitan Division will come down to Thursday!

First place in Metro comes down to Thursday. CAR leads NJ by one point. Hurricanes at FLA, NJ at WASH. Tiebreaker belongs to Devils — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Quite the season from Erik Karlsson:

A playmaker on both ends



Erik Karlsson became the first NHL defenseman to reach 100 points in a season since 1992 on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/tleFfAvW0X — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2023

More history for the Bruins:

A RECORD YEAR ROLLS ON. pic.twitter.com/Qrc0wnSdwd — p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2023

NHL is headed to ... Australia?

NHL and NHLPA announce the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings will face off in the first-ever NHL games in the Southern Hemisphere, as Melbourne, Australia will play host to the 2023 NHL Global Series™ Melbourne –preseason games Sept. 23 & 24 at Rod Laver Arena. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 12, 2023

Mark Stone is back on the ice for the Golden Knights:

Mark Stone is back on the ice for the Golden Knights in a non-contact sweater



️: @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/F2KJap4CIv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.