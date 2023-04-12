Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Tomas Tatar tallied two goals and an assist, Luke Hughes made his Devils debut and the Devils clinched home ice in the opening round of the playoffs in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]
An incredible, incredible season:
Devils pick up their 51st win of the season to tie a franchise record (2008-09).— x - Sam Kasan (@samikasan) April 12, 2023
New Jersey also ties Pittsburgh and Colorado for the biggest point improvement from one season to the next with a 47-point improvement. #NJDevils
Jack Hughes sets the record:
He’s done it! Jack Hughes sets the new #NJDevils record in points for a single season! He’s got his 97th!— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 12, 2023
Patrik Elias’ franchise record of 96 points lasted exactly 22 years and five days.
Elias set the record on April 6, 2001. Jack Hughes was born 26 days later.
Hey, @jhugh86... Patty has got something to say.#NJDevils | #MadeinJersey pic.twitter.com/oOLZyIymyA— x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 12, 2023
First place in the Metropolitan Division will come down to Thursday!
First place in Metro comes down to Thursday. CAR leads NJ by one point. Hurricanes at FLA, NJ at WASH. Tiebreaker belongs to Devils— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2023
Hockey Links
Quite the season from Erik Karlsson:
A playmaker on both ends— ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2023
Erik Karlsson became the first NHL defenseman to reach 100 points in a season since 1992 on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/tleFfAvW0X
More history for the Bruins:
A RECORD YEAR ROLLS ON. pic.twitter.com/Qrc0wnSdwd— p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2023
NHL is headed to ... Australia?
NHL and NHLPA announce the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings will face off in the first-ever NHL games in the Southern Hemisphere, as Melbourne, Australia will play host to the 2023 NHL Global Series™ Melbourne –preseason games Sept. 23 & 24 at Rod Laver Arena.— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 12, 2023
Mark Stone is back on the ice for the Golden Knights:
Mark Stone is back on the ice for the Golden Knights in a non-contact sweater— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2023
️: @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/F2KJap4CIv
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
