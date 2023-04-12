 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 4/12/23: Jack Owns the Record Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/12/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates a third period empty net goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the Prudential Center on April 11, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Sabres 6-2.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tomas Tatar tallied two goals and an assist, Luke Hughes made his Devils debut and the Devils clinched home ice in the opening round of the playoffs in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

An incredible, incredible season:

Jack Hughes sets the record:

First place in the Metropolitan Division will come down to Thursday!

​​Hockey Links

Quite the season from Erik Karlsson:

More history for the Bruins:

NHL is headed to ... Australia?

Mark Stone is back on the ice for the Golden Knights:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...