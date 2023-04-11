2022-23 Gamethread #81: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tonight is Fan Appreciation Night. An appreciation of the People Who Matter. It is the final home game of the regular season. For the first time since 2018: it is not their final home game until preseason in the Fall. Let’s hope Our Favorite Team sends us, the People Who Matter, home happy this evening. While also nailing in a coffin for the playoff hopes of Western NY’s team.

If you want another reason, I have four words for you: Luke Hughes is playing.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, MSG-B; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Buffalo Sabres

The Song of the Night: I’m sure there are multiple music acts from Elizabeth. And none of them are as memorable as E.Town Concrete (a.k.a. E-Town Concrete). The day and the night are theirs. This war has just begun. This and more from “Baptism” from the legendary album The Renaissance.

