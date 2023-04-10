Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

*in the quietest voice possible* Pavel Zacha scored twice for the Bruins and propelled Boston to a 2-1 win over the Devils on Saturday night. [Devils NHL]

Jack ties the record:

Jack Hughes assists on Jesper Bratt's goal! He's now tied Patrik Elias for the #NJDevils franchise record in points with his 96th of the season! — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 9, 2023

Luke Hughes is a New Jersey Devil:

"What up, Brodie."



Get a behind-the-scenes look at Luke Hughes signing his NHL contract, with a special appearance from big bro. pic.twitter.com/5fsYKWBzop — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 8, 2023

Quinn, we’re just counting down the days here:

Hughes plans to go watch his brothers compete in the playoffs.



"I'll go support and a couple of my buddies will too. We'll stay out of their hair + make sure they're focused, but it'll be exciting."



Wearing Devils gear?



"I won't be doing that. I'll be hiding, baseball cap on." — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 9, 2023

​​Hockey Links

That’s a lot of wins:

A NEW SINGLE-SEASON STANDARD. pic.twitter.com/AeCSSFgbMR — p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2023

That’s … a big night:

Cam Fowler's 38:55 of ice time sets an NHL record, surpassing Dennis Wideman on 1/18/14 for Calgary at Vancouver. Time on ice tracking began in the 1997-98 season. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/nuVuK9Oize — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 9, 2023

Congrats to Sid on an impressive mark:

SID-SATIONAL



Sidney Crosby becomes the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points! pic.twitter.com/DY4JS2FHS4 — NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2023

Congrats to Quinnipiac on its NCAA national championship:

And congrats to Adam Fantilli:

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee is pleased to announce that Adam Fantilli, a freshman forward from the University of Michigan, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, hydrated by BioSteel, recognizing the top individual player in college… pic.twitter.com/0yI5o4HbXA — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) April 7, 2023

Who are the biggest surprises and the biggest disappointments of the 2022-2023 NHL season? [The Athletic ($)]

Jonathan Toews as he reaches the end of the season: ‘‘For myself, I’m taking it as if these are my last games in Chicago.” [Chicago Sun-Times]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.