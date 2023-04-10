 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/10/23: Luke Has Arrived Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/10/23

By Nate Pilling
2019 NHL Draft - Round One
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Jack Hughes, first overall pick by the New Jersey Devils, is congratulated by his brothers Luke and Quinn Hughes during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.
Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

*in the quietest voice possible* Pavel Zacha scored twice for the Bruins and propelled Boston to a 2-1 win over the Devils on Saturday night. [Devils NHL]

Jack ties the record:

Luke Hughes is a New Jersey Devil:

Quinn, we’re just counting down the days here:

​​Hockey Links

That’s a lot of wins:

That’s … a big night:

Congrats to Sid on an impressive mark:

Congrats to Quinnipiac on its NCAA national championship:

And congrats to Adam Fantilli:

Who are the biggest surprises and the biggest disappointments of the 2022-2023 NHL season? [The Athletic ($)]

Jonathan Toews as he reaches the end of the season: ‘‘For myself, I’m taking it as if these are my last games in Chicago.” [Chicago Sun-Times]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

