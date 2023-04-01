2022-23 Gamethread #76: New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

Our Favorite Team starts their final back-to-back set of the regular season this weekend in Chicago. They will have to travel after this game. But they should be leaving with points against a hapless Blackhawks team. Do not get snared. Also: This game was chosen for national television.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN2; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Chicago Blackhawks

The Song of the Night: For no other reason than this song being an amazing example of metalcore. From their 2021 album The Fire Itself, this is “Eternally Apart” by Phineas. Yes, the introduction is a bit long. Yes, the song clocks in over five minutes. It has virtually everything that is good about modern metalcore with top notch musicianship all the way.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!