2022-23 Gamethread #64: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

Our Favorite Team goes back on the road and will play a divisional opponent that may have been sellers by the trade deadline but still kept most of their formidable core.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN2, NBCSWA; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Washington Capitals

The Song of the Night: Devo attempted a comeback in 2010 with the album Something for Everyone. It was four-fifths of the classic lineup: the Mothersbaugh brothers (you probably have heard Mark as he worked on a lot on the music of other TV shows, movies, and video games) and the Casale brothers with Josh Freese (The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, and a lot of artists as a session drummer) on drums. I was not a huge fan of it, but I did like “March On.” So let’s go with that.

