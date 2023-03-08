Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils had a one-goal lead in the third period, but the Maple Leafs scored twice in the final five minutes of the game to claim a 4-3 win on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Is it time to start worrying about Vitek?

Thought the #NJDevils played quite well tonight, but starting to get slightly concerned about Vitek Vanecek. He's been struggling his last 4-5 starts. Need him to get going again pic.twitter.com/yK0yWOZ55R — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) March 8, 2023

Feature here on Devils Assistant General Manager Kate Madigan:

​​Hockey Links

At full speed!

Tony DeAngelo: One of the league’s most beloved players.

If you're wondering why the Lightning players were so upset with Tony DeAngelo, well... pic.twitter.com/dA56UBlKuf — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) March 8, 2023

Tony DeAngelo just got dogpiled by every single player on the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/OUfvilkkfk — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) March 8, 2023

Leafs will be without a new acquisition for a few weeks during the stretch run:

Ryan O’Reilly had successful surgery on his finger this morning per Sheldon Keefe. His timeline to return is four weeks. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) March 7, 2023

“Minnesota Wild players did not wear Pride jerseys during warmup as scheduled for the team’s annual Pride Night game Tuesday night. According to the team, players were scheduled to wear rainbow-colored jerseys for the team’s game against the Calgary Flames, in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.” [The Athletic ($)]

“NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joins the Jeff Marek Show to discuss whether there’s something to the rumours that the NHL is looking into expanding to both Atlanta and Houston, and what the timeline could be for that to take place?” [Sportsnet]

How great is it to not be forced to care about prospect rankings this time of year? Still, if you’re interested, Corey Pronman has a list: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.