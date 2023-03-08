 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 3/8/23: Starting to Worry Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/8/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Toronto Maple Leafs v New Jersey Devils
Vitek Vanecek #41 of the New Jersey Devils defends his net during the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center on March 07, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils had a one-goal lead in the third period, but the Maple Leafs scored twice in the final five minutes of the game to claim a 4-3 win on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Is it time to start worrying about Vitek?

Feature here on Devils Assistant General Manager Kate Madigan:

​​Hockey Links

At full speed!

Tony DeAngelo: One of the league’s most beloved players.

Leafs will be without a new acquisition for a few weeks during the stretch run:

Minnesota Wild players did not wear Pride jerseys during warmup as scheduled for the team’s annual Pride Night game Tuesday night. According to the team, players were scheduled to wear rainbow-colored jerseys for the team’s game against the Calgary Flames, in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.” [The Athletic ($)]

“NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joins the Jeff Marek Show to discuss whether there’s something to the rumours that the NHL is looking into expanding to both Atlanta and Houston, and what the timeline could be for that to take place?” [Sportsnet]

How great is it to not be forced to care about prospect rankings this time of year? Still, if you’re interested, Corey Pronman has a list: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...