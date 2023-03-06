 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/6/23: Timo is Here Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/6/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Arizona Coyotes
Timo Meier #96 of the New Jersey Devils makes his debut with the team in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on March 05, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill had an impressive showing against the Devils on Friday, and it was Las Vegas that came away with a 4-3 decision. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, Timo Meier scored a goal in his Devils debut against the Coyotes, Jesper Boqvist bagged a brace and Nico Hischier finished off Arizona in overtime. Devils won 5-4. [Devils NHL]

Dawson Mercer’s impressive goal streak came to an end in Arizona:

From Friday on a Jesper Bratt deal: “Talks have continued, but there is still work to be done. According to TFP’s David Pagnotta, the Devils remain in constant discussions with Bratt’s agent, but a deal may not get finalized until next week at the earliest.” [The Fourth Period]

Soon:

​​Hockey Links

Another impressive mark for the Bruins:

That Hughes family:

Uh. Well then.

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

