Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill had an impressive showing against the Devils on Friday, and it was Las Vegas that came away with a 4-3 decision. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, Timo Meier scored a goal in his Devils debut against the Coyotes, Jesper Boqvist bagged a brace and Nico Hischier finished off Arizona in overtime. Devils won 5-4. [Devils NHL]

Dawson Mercer's impressive goal streak came to an end in Arizona:

The longest goal streak of the 2022-23 @NHL season now belongs to 21-year-old Dawson Mercer of the @NJDevils.



Wayne Gretzky is the only player in NHL history with a longer goal streak before age 22. #NHLStats: https://t.co/PFF0d3KXuh pic.twitter.com/30ifrncQWm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 4, 2023

From Friday on a Jesper Bratt deal: “Talks have continued, but there is still work to be done. According to TFP’s David Pagnotta, the Devils remain in constant discussions with Bratt’s agent, but a deal may not get finalized until next week at the earliest.” [The Fourth Period]

Soon:

Tom Fitzgerald noted today that when the University of Michigan's season is over, Luke Hughes will join the #NJDevils.

Another impressive mark for the Bruins:

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!



After beating the Buffalo Sabres tonight, the Boston Bruins have become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a single season (61 GP).

That Hughes family:

With two assists tonight, Quinn Hughes became the fastest defenceman in NHL history to reach 200 career assists in 263 games played, beating Brian Leetch who reached the milestone in 264 games played.

Uh. Well then.

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.