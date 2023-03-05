2022-23 Gamethread #62: New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes

Our Favorite Team is going to a college campus tonight to finish their three-game road trip. It is an opponent that does not seem to want to win - yet is capable of punishing the complacent.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSAZ; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Arizona Coyotes

The Song of the Night: Swiss metal shall be the theme for this road trip. The biggest name out of Switzerland for metal, I think, is Celtic Frost. Between the corpse paint, the imagery, and the musicianship that influenced thrash, death, black, and doom metal (mostly with their last album), Tom G. Fischer (no relation) and the late Martin Ain made their mark. Their debut album, Morbid Tales, is a bit rough in terms of production from 1984 but tracks like the title track set the stage for what their career would be in metal. Except for Cold Lake. Let us not go to there.

