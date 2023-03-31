 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/31/23: Playoff Preview? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/31/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: MAR 30 Rangers at Devils
New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) celebrates with New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) after defeating the New York Rangers during the National Hockey League game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils on March 30, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In a possible playoff preview on Thursday night, Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored goals, and Vitek Vanecek slammed the door as the Devils claimed a tight, 2-1 win over the Rangers. It was glorious. [Devils NHL]

Well, well, well.

Douglas Jonathan Hamilton Jr.:

Hats off to an impressive season for Vitek:

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Bruins on clinching the Presidents’ Trophy:

Marty Walsh is in as the new head of the NHLPA. Some first impressions: [Sportsnet]

Travis Yost: “Goalies have had a rough go of it in the past few weeks – scoring rates are once again at blistering levels, and league-wide save percentages are plummeting. In the heightened scoring era we’re living in, goaltenders were barely holding onto a 90.0 per cent stop rate league wide.” [TSN]

“So for now, the reverse hit lives on unless it’s blatantly visible as a form of interference. If I had my way, however: it would be outlawed for its predatory nature.” [Daily Faceoff]

“How does a 5-foot-10 forward who doesn’t blow by defenders with McDavid- or Nathan MacKinnon-type speed become such a nightmare for players to defend against? And what does it say about how his skill set, aside from his excellent shot, might translate to the NHL? I pored into Bedard game tape to find answers.” [The Athletic ($)]

Hobey Baker finalists:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

