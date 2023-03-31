Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In a possible playoff preview on Thursday night, Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored goals, and Vitek Vanecek slammed the door as the Devils claimed a tight, 2-1 win over the Rangers. It was glorious. [Devils NHL]

Well, well, well.

Jake Walman goal with 3.2 seconds left gives Red Wings 3-2 win against slumping Hurricanes.



Devils one point out of first in Metro. Hurricanes have a game in hand. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 31, 2023

Douglas Jonathan Hamilton Jr.:

Dougie Hamilton (19-50—69) factored on the @NJDevils’ opening goal for this 50th assist of 2022-23 and now sits one point shy of joining Scott Stevens (78 in 1993-94) as the second defenseman in franchise history with a 70-point season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/86n5y7k7Ve pic.twitter.com/HGF3aQpmPY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 30, 2023

Hats off to an impressive season for Vitek:

Vitek Vanecek becomes the only goaltender in #NJDevils history other than Martin Brodeur to record a 30-win season. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 31, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Bruins on clinching the Presidents’ Trophy:

THE B'S ARE ON TOP



The @NHLBruins have clinched the 2022-23 Presidents' Trophy! pic.twitter.com/za24pNjDNK — NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2023

Marty Walsh is in as the new head of the NHLPA. Some first impressions: [Sportsnet]

Travis Yost: “Goalies have had a rough go of it in the past few weeks – scoring rates are once again at blistering levels, and league-wide save percentages are plummeting. In the heightened scoring era we’re living in, goaltenders were barely holding onto a 90.0 per cent stop rate league wide.” [TSN]

“So for now, the reverse hit lives on unless it’s blatantly visible as a form of interference. If I had my way, however: it would be outlawed for its predatory nature.” [Daily Faceoff]

“How does a 5-foot-10 forward who doesn’t blow by defenders with McDavid- or Nathan MacKinnon-type speed become such a nightmare for players to defend against? And what does it say about how his skill set, aside from his excellent shot, might translate to the NHL? I pored into Bedard game tape to find answers.” [The Athletic ($)]

Hobey Baker finalists:

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee is pleased to announce the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists for the 2023 award, honoring college hockey’s top player. Alphabetically, they are: Logan Cooley, a freshman forward from the University of Minnesota; https://t.co/0Wyth7htuI… pic.twitter.com/q77cHp81L0 — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) March 30, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.