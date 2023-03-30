Here are your links for today:

Injury updates:

Just a quick Devils update off this morning's practice:

*Bastian is out vs the Rangers but 'progressing'

*Tatar took a maintenance day

*Lazar 'won't be able to skate for a while.'

*Ruff hinted that he would return to 12 forwards / 6 defensemen vs the Rangers on THU — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 29, 2023

Very proud of our Swiss boys:

Tom Fitzgerald took a gamble on Vitek Vanecek in the offseason. How would you grade the move at this point? [The Athletic ($)]

Our old friend Kyle Palmieri had two goals as the Islanders claimed a 5-1 win over the Devils on Monday. [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers sign Filip Chytil to a four-year extension:

#NYR agree to terms with Filip Chytil on a four-year deal with an AAV of $4.4375 million. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) March 29, 2023

“There is no sugarcoating this summer’s NHL free agent crop. There will be no hyperbole to drive ratings, or talk about a three-headed monster stalking the top of the list like we’ve had in years past. There will certainly be no Brinks trucks backing up to the house of one newly wealthy individual with $75 or $80 million inside.” [Daily Faceoff]

Could we see Jonathan Toews wrapping up his NHL career here over the next few weeks? [Pro Hockey Talk]

Interesting story examining the mental toll of fighting in the NHL: “In some cases, it helped give these players their professional careers, and make their names. But it also left them facing sleepless nights, anxiety and fear, especially in the days where so-called ‘staged’ fighting was more prevalent.” [The Athletic ($)]

A look at the evolution of fighting throughout the history of hockey: [The Athletic ($)]

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will evaluate its Pride nights in the offseason after several players have refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys this season.” [CTV News]

