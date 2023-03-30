2022-23 Gamethread #75: New Jersey Devils vs. Our Hated Rivals

Our Favorite Team. Our Hated Rivals. A playoff preview? Perhaps. A hated rivalry? Definitely. Please win this game at all costs, Devils.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Rangers

The Songs of the Night: The Banner is from New Jersey and I’m fairly certain at least Joey likes the Devils. Even if I am wrong about that, “Witchburner” from their 2015 split with Old Wounds is quite good hardcore.

But if you want some death metal, run and do not walk to Bolt Thrower 1989’s album Realm of Chaos and play “Eternal War” really loud. Rivalries seem never ending and I forever want to see the Devils beat Our Hated Rivals.

